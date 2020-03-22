What We Are Reading Today: Deep Roots

What We Are Reading Today: The Gardener’s Botanical

Author: Ross Bayton

Unlock the secrets of botanical Latin with this beautifully illustrated encyclopedia. The Gardener’s Botanical contains definitions of more than 5,000 plant names — from abbreviatus to zonatus — along with more than 350 color illustrations.

Scientific plant names are an invaluable tool for those who understand them. Formed from Greek and, more commonly, from Latin root words, not only do they make it possible for gardeners and botanists to communicate, they also contain a wealth of hidden information, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

The Gardener’s Botanical is the key to unlocking these secrets. This guide contains a breathtaking array of botanical names in alphabetical order. Each word is listed with a pronunciation guide, definition, example plant, and, where appropriate, etymology. Also included in this illuminating guide are special features on important plant genera, fact boxes, essays focusing on the history and importance of Latin names and botanical illustrations, and an index of common names with more than 2,000 popular plants, cross-referenced with their binomial name in Latin.