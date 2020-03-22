You are here

  • Home
  • WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: US, China, investors all seek to store oil

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: US, China, investors all seek to store oil

This photo taken on March 20, 2020 shows a Kuwaiti oil tanker unloading crude oil at the port in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y5gbn

Updated 22 March 2020
Faisal Faeq

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: US, China, investors all seek to store oil

  • The cost of transporting oil on supertankers has soared as refiners and traders scramble to secure vessels to ship more crude. That has increased the cost of loading barrels from Arabian Gulf producers
Updated 22 March 2020
Faisal Faeq

Crude oil prices continue to fall with steep fluctuations — dropping more than half since the start of the year, as the coronavirus pandemic leaves stock prices low, airlines hurt and supply chains broken.
The collapse of equity markets has added to the downward trend.
Brent crude retreated to $26.98 per barrel and WTI fell to $22.43 per barrel — an 18-year low — as the pandemic creates uncertainty.
Meanwhile the oil futures market has moved into a super-contango, with prompt barrels much cheaper than longer-dated deliveries.
This has prompted refiners and traders to buy cheap crude oil to store and sell later at a higher price.
This gives investors an incentive to wait for a recovery, seeing storage being filled faster than expected, with more supply than demand.
This has caused shipping freight rates to surge and may mean global oil storage capacity is maxed out in months as demand drops further.
The cost of transporting oil on supertankers has soared as refiners and traders scramble to secure vessels to ship more crude. That has increased the cost of loading barrels from Arabian Gulf producers.
The contango market structure has also prompted China to boost the capacity of its strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) to 503 million barrels by the end of this year, an indicator of the maximum amount the government can store. The US currently holds about 635 million barrels in its SPR.
The US took advantage of the low oil price to fill up its own SPR, despite Washington previously seeking to sell it off. Structural change in market dynamics has changed US energy policy: Instead of reducing its SPR, the federal government decided to purchase up to 92 million barrels, enough to buy the entire output of Texas in approximately 18 days.

Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

Related

Business & Economy
Weekly Energy Recap: Economic anxiety hits oil prices
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Saudi Arabia, the most reliable supplier of oil and soon gas

Emirates suspends flights to more cities over coronavirus fears, closing routes to 111 destinations

Updated 37 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates suspends flights to more cities over coronavirus fears, closing routes to 111 destinations

  • The latest suspensions by the Dubai carrier take the total closed routes to 111
Updated 37 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates airline have announced more flight cancellations, including routes to major cities such as New York, Melbourne and Moscow, to curb the further spread of COVID-19.

The latest suspensions by the Dubai carrier take the total closed routes to 111. The airline normally serves 159 destinations.

“In response to the latest developments in the COVID-19 outbreak around the world, Emirates is taking extra steps that go above and beyond industry and regulatory requirements to ensure our customers' health and comfort,” the company said in a statement.

Emirates said flights to some destinations would be suspended for up to three months while others, including to Paris, Frankfurt and Islamabad were stopped “until further notice.”

Topics: China Coronavirus Emirates

Related

Business & Economy
Emirates asks pilots and cabin crew to take unpaid leave
Business & Economy
Emirates suspends Nigerian and some Europe, US flights

Latest updates

UAE network provider changes name amid coronavirus regulations
Emirates suspends flights to more cities over coronavirus fears, closing routes to 111 destinations
Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call
UAE ministry of international affairs launches online service for expat visa holders abroad
Malaysia worshippers getting screened, event organizer says after coronavirus cases spike

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.