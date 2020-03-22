You are here

  • Home
  • Nearly one billion confined to homes as virus toll nears 13,000

Nearly one billion confined to homes as virus toll nears 13,000

Municipal workers wearing protective gear take part in a cleaning campaign as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19, in Caracas, on March 21, 2020. (AFP / Cristian Hernandez)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rgnry

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Nearly one billion confined to homes as virus toll nears 13,000

  • Europe now accounts for more than half of the world’s fatalities linked to COVID-19
  • Iran has had more than 1,500 deaths and some 20,000 infections linked to COVID-19
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Nearly one billion people around the world were confined to their homes Saturday as US states implemented stay-at-home orders similar to those in Europe, and as deaths from the global coronavirus pandemic surged toward 13,000.
More than a third of Americans were adjusting to life in various phases of lockdown — including in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, three of the country’s most populous cities — with more states expected to ramp up restrictions.
New Jersey became the latest US state to restrict movement as the fast-spreading pandemic upends lives across the planet, closing businesses, shutting schools and forcing millions to work from home.
“This is a time of shared national sacrifice, but also a time to treasure our loved ones,” US President Donald Trump told a press conference. “We’re going to have a great victory.”
The virus death toll soared to 12,725 worldwide as worst-hit Italy reported a one-day record number of deaths — nearly 800, with the country’s overall toll shooting past 4,800 — and Spain reported a 32 percent spike in new deaths.
France’s toll jumped by 112 to 562, as police officials said helicopters and drones were being deployed to boost the government’s attempts to keep people in their homes.
“The helicopters will give us a larger vision and a panoramic view of the situation in real time to help guide the patrols on the ground,” a national police source said.
Nearly one billion people are now confined to their homes in 35 countries, including 600 million hemmed in by mandatory government lockdown orders, according to an AFP tally.
The measures came as pressure mounted on Olympic organizers to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games — and as the US Congress thrashes out an emergency economic package that could top $1 trillion.
With virus fears gripping the world’s number one economy, New Jersey followed several other states, including California, New York and Illinois, in telling residents to stay indoors.

Governor Phil Murphy ordered all non-essential businesses to close their physical stores from 9:00 PM (0100 GMT Sunday).
And in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned Saturday that the disruption is likely to last for months, not weeks.
“I don’t think it’s possible in a city of this size for people to maintain it for much longer than three weeks before they start losing it,” said Yona Corn, a 35-year-old singer living in New York.
“I think there’s going to be a big mental health crisis. I worry about what’s going to happen to people,” she told AFP.
China reported no new local infections for a third straight day Saturday, and the WHO said the central city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged late last year, offered a glimmer of “hope for the rest of the world.”
But there are growing concerns of a new wave of “imported” infections in the region, with Hong Kong reporting 48 suspected cases on Friday — its biggest daily jump since the crisis began.
Italy, a nation of 60 million, now accounts for more than a third of the world’s coronavirus deaths. It has a death rate of 8.6 percent among confirmed COVID-19 infections, significantly higher than in most other countries.
France, Italy, Spain and other European countries have ordered people to stay at home, threatening fines in some cases, while Bavaria became the first region in Germany to order a lockdown.
Britain told pubs, restaurants and theaters to close and warned citizens to stop panic-buying.
While the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions are the hardest hit by the virus, the WHO has warned that young people are also vulnerable.
Australia’s famed Bondi beach and Rio de Janeiro’s beaches were ordered shut, and the normally bustling US-Mexico border was deserted as a shutdown took effect Saturday.
In the US Congress, lawmakers expressed hope of striking an agreement on a $1 trillion emergency aid package, amid fears of widespread economic fallout because of the pandemic.
Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife would be tested for the coronavirus after one of his office staff contracted the illness.
And the US Food and Drug Administration also approved the first coronavirus test that can be conducted entirely at the point of care for a patient — and deliver results in 45 minutes.
In sports, the USA Track and Field became the latest influential athletic body to ask for the Summer Olympics to be called off.
“The right and responsible thing to do is to prioritize everyone’s health and safety,” chief Max Siegel said in a letter to the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).




Health workers react as people applaud from their houses in support of the medical staff that are working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak at the Jimenez Diaz Foundation University hospital in Madrid, Spain, on March 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

The strict confinement measures follow the template set by China, as a lockdown imposed in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, appeared to have paid off.
Europe now accounts for more than half of the world’s fatalities linked to COVID-19.
However accurate figures are difficult to reach because many of the victims suffered from other illnesses, and infection rates are uncertain because of a lack of testing in many countries.
The shadow of the novel coronavirus is lengthening across Africa and the Middle East as well.
Cases stand at more than 1,000 across Africa, where health care systems are fragile and social distancing is difficult in many crowded cities.
The Democratic Republic of Congo, Finland, Lithuania and Mauritius all reported their first virus deaths Saturday.
In Iran, which reported 123 new deaths Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani promised the country would overcome the outbreak — but refused to join the rest of the world in imposing heavy restrictions.
Iran has had more than 1,500 deaths and some 20,000 infections linked to COVID-19.
In Latin America, Bolivia ordered citizens to stay at home starting Sunday, and Colombia said it would begin mandatory isolation from Tuesday.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus COVID-19

Related

photos
World
Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, govt shuts most workplaces
World
India starts 14-hour curfew to curb coronavirus spread

China reports first new local virus case in four days

Security personnel wearing face masks to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk along a street outside the Forbidden City in Beijing, China March 18, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 22 March 2020
AFP

China reports first new local virus case in four days

  • The new domestic infection came about in Guangdong province, and was linked to a previous imported case, according to local authorities
Updated 22 March 2020
AFP

BEIJING: China reported 46 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, including its first case of local transmission in four days.
While the number of virus cases has been falling over the past few weeks in China, there has been growing concern around imported cases as countries around the world step up their fight against the pandemic.
An estimated 900 million people in 35 countries are now confined to their homes, including 600 million cooped in due to government lockdown orders, according to an AFP tally.
While about 56 million people in China’s central Hubei province had been locked down since late January, authorities have begun to ease travel restrictions as the number of fresh infections in Hubei dropped to zero.
On Sunday, China reported 46 new virus cases, with all but one brought in from other countries. For the three consecutive days before, it had no new local cases.
The new domestic infection came about in Guangdong province, and was linked to a previous imported case, according to local authorities.
This is the highest number of new infections from abroad that China has seen in recent days, bringing the tally of imported cases to 314.
China has been stepping up measures to deal with cases from overseas, with Beijing and other regions forcing international arrivals to go into a 14-day quarantine. The civil aviation ministry also said it would limit passenger numbers on inbound international flights.
The death toll from the virus has spiked to over 13,000 worldwide, with the crisis shifting from Asia to Europe — which now accounts for more than half the world’s fatalities linked to COVID-19.
Italy, which reported nearly 800 deaths on Saturday alone, has been the worst-hit.
 

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

photos
World
Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, govt shuts most workplaces
World
India starts 14-hour curfew to curb coronavirus spread

Latest updates

LIVE: Middle East shuts down more public spaces to curb coronavirus spread
China reports first new local virus case in four days
Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, govt shuts most workplaces
Nearly one billion confined to homes as virus toll nears 13,000
India starts 14-hour curfew to curb coronavirus spread

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.