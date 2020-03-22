You are here

China reports first new local virus case in four days

Security personnel wearing face masks to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk along a street outside the Forbidden City in Beijing, China March 18, 2020. (REUTERS)
Buses carrying members of a medical assistance team from Shenyang leave Shenyang Taoxian Airport upon their return home after helping with the COVID-19 coronavirus recovery effort in Wuhan, in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province on March 20, 2020. (AFP)
Medical staff treat check a mobile phone as they treat COVID-19 coronavirus patients at a hospital in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on March 19, 2020. (AFP)
Members of a medical assistance team from Jiangsu province chant slogans at a ceremony marking their departure after helping with the COVID-19 coronavirus recovery effort, in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on March 19, 2020. (AFP)
A medical worker (R) embraces a member of a medical assistance team from Jiangsu province at a ceremony marking their departure after helping with the COVID-19 coronavirus recovery effort, in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on March 19, 2020. (AFP)
  The new domestic infection came about in Guangdong province, and was linked to a previous imported case, according to local authorities
BEIJING: China reported 46 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, including its first case of local transmission in four days.
While the number of virus cases has been falling over the past few weeks in China, there has been growing concern around imported cases as countries around the world step up their fight against the pandemic.
An estimated 900 million people in 35 countries are now confined to their homes, including 600 million cooped in due to government lockdown orders, according to an AFP tally.
While about 56 million people in China’s central Hubei province had been locked down since late January, authorities have begun to ease travel restrictions as the number of fresh infections in Hubei dropped to zero.
On Sunday, China reported 46 new virus cases, with all but one brought in from other countries. For the three consecutive days before, it had no new local cases.
The new domestic infection came about in Guangdong province, and was linked to a previous imported case, according to local authorities.
This is the highest number of new infections from abroad that China has seen in recent days, bringing the tally of imported cases to 314.
China has been stepping up measures to deal with cases from overseas, with Beijing and other regions forcing international arrivals to go into a 14-day quarantine. The civil aviation ministry also said it would limit passenger numbers on inbound international flights.
The death toll from the virus has spiked to over 13,000 worldwide, with the crisis shifting from Asia to Europe — which now accounts for more than half the world’s fatalities linked to COVID-19.
Italy, which reported nearly 800 deaths on Saturday alone, has been the worst-hit.
 

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Italy coronavirus deaths jump by almost 800, govt shuts most workplaces

A convoy of Italian Army trucks arrives from Bergamo carrying bodies of coronavirus victims to the cemetery of Ferrara, Italy, where they will be cremated, Saturday, March 21, 2020. (AP)
  Supermarkets, pharmacies, postal and banking services will remain open and essential public services including transport will be ensured
ROME: Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world’s hardest-hit country to almost 5,000.
In its latest desperate effort to halt the epidemic Rome ordered that all businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the country’s supply chain.
“It is the most difficult crisis in our post-war period,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a video posted on Facebook, adding “only production activities deemed vital for national production will be allowed.”
Conte did not specify which factories and businesses will be considered crucial to keep the country going. The government is expected to publish an emergency decree on Sunday to make the new crackdown immediately effective.
Supermarkets, pharmacies, postal and banking services will remain open and essential public services including transport will be ensured.
“We are slowing down the country’s production engine but we are not stopping it,” Conte said.
Italy on Thursday overtook China as the country worst hit by the highly contagious virus.
On Saturday fatalities jumped by 793 to 4,825 in the largest one-day rise since the contagion emerged a month ago.
Reported infections rose to 53,578 from 47,021, the Civil Protection Agency said. There were 2,857 people in intensive care, up from 2,655.
Lombardy, the northern Italian region around Milan which is the worst-affected by coronavirus, remains in a critical situation, with 3,095 deaths and 25,515 cases.

“NO EU MEMBER CAN FACE THIS THREAT ALONE“
“What we all understand is that no member state can face this threat alone. The virus has no borders and the European Union is stronger when we show full solidarity,” EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper.
Late on Friday the EU Commission moved to formalize a deal reached by EU finance ministers on March 5 to suspend EU budget rules that limit borrowing, giving Italy and other governments a free hand to fight the disease.
Italy’s failure to reduce its huge debt of 134% of gross domestic product would normally have drawn a rebuke from the EU executive, but von der Leyen said there were now other priorities.
“The Italian government will be able to put as much money into the economy as needed. Normal budget rules, debt rules for example, will not be applied at this stage,” she said.
Brussels is expected next week to unveil a plan for using the euro zone’s bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which could unlock unlimited sovereign bond purchases by the European Central Bank.
“This work is ongoing,” Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in an interview with Reuters.
The lockdown measures imposed in Italy and emulated by several other countries in Europe are likely to trigger a recession and heavy job losses.
Dombrovskis said the Commission is accelerating work on an EU-wide scheme to help the unemployed, scheduled for presentation in the fourth quarter. 

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

