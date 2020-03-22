You are here

  Malaysia worshippers getting screened, event organizer says after coronavirus cases spike

Malaysia worshippers getting screened, event organizer says after coronavirus cases spike

Malaysia has the highest coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia. (File/AFP)
  • The four-day Islamic gathering held at a mosque near the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur is connected to 60% of all the 1,183 cases in the country
  • The government said on Thursday that it had yet to trace 4,000 of the 14,500 Malaysian residents who attended
KUALA LUMPUR: Worshippers who attended a mass religious event in Malaysia that is now linked to 840 coronavirus cases across Southeast Asia are cooperating with authorities, an organizer said, after the government said thousands of them were still being traced.
The four-day Islamic gathering held at a mosque near the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur is connected to 60% of all the 1,183 cases in the country — the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, which has a total of more than 3,000 cases.
Malaysia has also recorded eight deaths.
The government said on Thursday that it had yet to trace 4,000 of the 14,500 Malaysian residents who attended. The health ministry said on Saturday it expected the number of cases to spike next week as it tried to track down unscreened participants of the Feb. 27-March 1 religious event.
“After hearing reports of thousands or participants yet to be screened, many had returned to their district health departments or hospitals repeatedly until their names and details were recorded,” Abdullah Cheong, a leader of the event’s organizing team, said in a statement on Saturday.
“We are prepared and have given our full commitment to help the authorities deal with the pandemic.”
He also said 12,500 people attended the gathering, including foreigners and 200 Rohingya refugees. Previous reports have put the number at 16,000.
The health ministry could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.
The government has also said that it would deploy the army on Sunday to help the police enforce a two-week curb on travel and movements that began on Wednesday.
“We need to ensure our health care system is not overwhelmed by a spike in the number of cases by ensuring we stay at home,” Malaysia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hishammuddin Hussein said on Twitter.

Australia announces nearly $40 billion in coronavirus relief

  • Workers whose income has fallen by at least 20 percent due to the coronavirus outbreak will be able to access their retirement funds early
  • The country appears poised to slip into recession as a result of the coronavirus outbreak after a record 29-year run of economic growth
SYDNEY: Australia on Sunday announced a $38 billion spending plan to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, as citizens were told to cancel domestic travel plans to slow the virus spread.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the latest Aus$66 billion announced Sunday brought government and central bank measures to support the economy to Aus$189 billion — or nearly 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

“These extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and we face a global challenge like we have never faced before,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“Today’s announcement will provide hope and support for millions of Australians at a time when they need it most.”
Small businesses and non-profits will receive cash subsidies of up to Aus$100,000, unemployment payments will be temporarily doubled and pensioners will receive Aus$750 cash.

Workers whose income has fallen by at least 20 percent due to the coronavirus outbreak will be able to access their retirement funds early, with those facing hardship allowed to withdraw up to Aus$20,000 over two years.

Frydenberg said the economic shock was now expected to be “deeper, wider and longer” than was believed just 10 days ago and additional measures would be required.

The country appears poised to slip into recession as a result of the coronavirus outbreak after a record 29-year run of economic growth.
Australia has recorded more than 1,200 cases and seven deaths from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was also “moving immediately” to recommend against non-essential travel, warning stronger measures were imminent to deal with localized outbreaks.

He said work-related trips, the transport of essential supplies and travel on compassionate grounds could continue but people should cancel any other travel plans ahead of the upcoming Easter school holidays.

“More stronger measures will be coming and they will be coming in more localized areas to deal with outbreaks,” Morrison said.

“What that means is, what may be necessary in a part of Sydney may not be necessary at all in... other parts of the country.”

Australia has already sealed off its borders, putting in place an unprecedented ban on entry for non-residents in the hope of stemming the rise of COVID-19 infections.

Three Australian regions — the island state of Tasmania, South Australia state, and the Northern Territory — have also implemented a 14-day self-isolation period for all visitors.

New South Wales state on Sunday announced a shutdown of non-essential services, with supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations among those businesses that are exempt.

Morrison said political leaders would meet Sunday evening to consider stricter isolation rules.

