Gaza announces first cases of coronavirus

DUBAI: Palestinian health officials recorded the first two cases of coronavirus in Gaza on Sunday.

The two had arrived from Pakistan and tested positive for the virus and are currently quarantined in Rafah, near the Egyptian border.

Authorities in Gaza shut down schools, public markets and event halls for two weeks to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported 55 cases of COVID-19 and 17 people have recovered in the occupied territories of Palestine.

Earlier, Palestinians defied the government’s call to cease work in Israeli settlements over coronavirus concerns, saying bringing money home to their families came first.

More than 500 cases of infection have been confirmed in Israel so far.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh asked the 25,000 Palestinians who work in settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank - areas Israel captured in a 1967 war - to stay home from Thursday as part of efforts to reduce transmission.

But in the West Bank settlement of Ramat Givat Zeev, Palestinian day laborers dismissed the PA’s order and shrugged off virus fears.