Kanye West, Taylor Swift drama resurfaces online

DUBAI:On Saturday, the alleged unedited version of a 25-minute 2016 phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West was leaked, leading fans to believe that Swift had been telling the truth about not approving certain lyrics in one of West’s songs.

In 2016, Kim Kardashian West published a three-minute snippet of the phone call between Swift and Kanye West to imply that Swift already knew about, and gave her blessing to, a controversial line in the rapper’s song “Famous” referring to Swift as a “b****.”

The purported full account of the phone call indicates that the hip hop star never read Swift the “I made that b**** famous” line that she ultimately publicly reacted against. In fact, she expresses relief that he did not use the expletive in the song, so far as she knew. “I thought it was going to be like, ‘That stupid, dumb b****,” she tells West. “But it’s not.”

Shortly after Kardashian West uploaded the phone call, Taylor Swift hate exploded on the internet and the popstar quit social media completely before coming back in 2017 with the dark album “Reputation.” In the recently released Netflix documentary about her life, “Miss Americana,” she also talked about how difficult she found that time to be.

Thus far, none of the parties involved have made a public comment on the new footage. Meanwhile, the hashtag #KanyeWestIsOverParty was trending globally on Twitter this weekend.