  Kanye West, Taylor Swift drama resurfaces online

Kanye West, Taylor Swift drama resurfaces online

The unedited version of the 2016 phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West was leaked. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI:On Saturday, the alleged unedited version of a 25-minute 2016 phone call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West was leaked, leading fans to believe that Swift had been telling the truth about not approving certain lyrics in one of West’s songs.

In 2016, Kim Kardashian West published a three-minute snippet of the phone call between Swift and Kanye West to imply that Swift already knew about, and gave her blessing to, a controversial line in the rapper’s song “Famous” referring to Swift as a “b****.” 

The purported full account of the phone call indicates that the hip hop star never read Swift the “I made that b**** famous” line that she ultimately publicly reacted against. In fact, she expresses relief that he did not use the expletive in the song, so far as she knew. “I thought it was going to be like, ‘That stupid, dumb b****,” she tells West. “But it’s not.”

Shortly after Kardashian West uploaded the phone call, Taylor Swift hate exploded on the internet and the popstar quit social media completely before coming back in 2017 with the dark album “Reputation.”  In the recently released Netflix documentary about her life, “Miss Americana,”  she also talked about how difficult she found that time to be. 

Thus far, none of the parties involved have made a public comment on the new footage. Meanwhile, the hashtag #KanyeWestIsOverParty was trending globally on Twitter this weekend.

Music fans in Saudi Arabia mourn country legend Kenny Rogers

Updated 22 March 2020
Arab News

  • Kenny Rogers visited Saudi Arabia in 1977 for a series of concerts at Saudi Aramco compounds
  • The country music legend died at the age of 81 on Friday
JEDDAH: Fans of country music in Saudi Arabia were in mourning on Saturday after the death of Grammy award-winning legend Kenny Rogers.

The American singer, who was 81, is remembered in the Kingdom for playing a series of concerts at Saudi Aramco compounds in the summer of 1977.

Rogers performed for oil company staff and their families at Ras Tanura on June 30, Abqaiq on July 6 and Dhahran on July 7, just as his career was beginning to take off with his break-out single Lucille.

Donna Grothus-Collington, an American teacher in Ras Tanura, told the aramcoexpat website: “We loved having Kenny at our school gym and how excited everyone was. What grand memories, what golden years.”

This Feb. 20, 1978 file photo shows Kenny Rogers at his home in Brentwood, California. Just months before, he visited Saudi Arabia and entertained in a series of concerts at Aramco compounds. (AP file photo)

Colleen Wilson, who lived in Abqaiq, wrote about the concert in her diary. She remembered tickets cost SR10, and the show was a 500-person sellout.

“He had a beard, a moustache that grew down into his beard, and long, straggly hair, but we thought he was the most handsome thing we had ever seen,” she said.

“He sang ‘Lucille’ of course, and we sang along with every word, as we had memorized it. He also sang ‘Rollin’On The River” from his TV show, and a lot of other songs we weren’t so familiar with. It was great.

“He did two shows that night, and we danced in between, so it was a lot of fun, and one of the highlights of that period of our life in Saudi Arabia.”

Rogers began a farewell tour in 2016 but in April 2018 he canceled the last few shows because of “health challenges.”

He “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” the family said.

