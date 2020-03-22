You are here

  • Home
  • Emirates to suspend majority of passenger flights from March 25

Emirates to suspend majority of passenger flights from March 25

Emirates Boeing 777-300ER planes at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 15, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmr74

Updated 5 sec ago
AP

Emirates to suspend majority of passenger flights from March 25

  • "This is an unprecedented crisis situation," Emirates chairman and CEO said
  • The decision is a major one for the Dubai-based airline
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

GAZA: Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will suspend passenger flights beginning Wednesday over the new coronavirus outbreak.

The decision is a major one for the Dubai-based airline built on linking the East to the West.

The airline's SkyCargo fleet will continue to operate.

The airline also said passenger flights to countries with borders open and with a strong enough passenger demand would also still operate.

A statement from the carrier quoted Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, its chairman and CEO, as saying: “The world has literally gone into quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This is an unprecedented crisis situation in terms of breadth and scale: geographically, as well as from a health, social, and economic standpoint.”

He added: “We find ourselves in a situation where we cannot viably operate passenger services until countries re-open their borders, and travel confidence returns.”

Topics: UAE Emirates China Coronavirus coronavirus flights

Related

Emirates suspends flights to more cities over coronavirus fears, closing routes to 111 destinations

Updated 22 March 2020
Arab News

Emirates suspends flights to more cities over coronavirus fears, closing routes to 111 destinations

  • The latest suspensions by the Dubai carrier take the total closed routes to 111
Updated 22 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates airline have announced more flight cancellations, including routes to major cities such as New York, Melbourne and Moscow, to curb the further spread of COVID-19.

The latest suspensions by the Dubai carrier take the total closed routes to 111. The airline normally serves 159 destinations.

“In response to the latest developments in the COVID-19 outbreak around the world, Emirates is taking extra steps that go above and beyond industry and regulatory requirements to ensure our customers' health and comfort,” the company said in a statement.

Emirates said flights to some destinations would be suspended for up to three months while others, including to Paris, Frankfurt and Islamabad were stopped “until further notice.”

Topics: China Coronavirus Emirates

Related

Business & Economy
Emirates asks pilots and cabin crew to take unpaid leave
Business & Economy
Emirates suspends Nigerian and some Europe, US flights

Latest updates

Number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia jumps to more than 500
Emirates to suspend majority of passenger flights from March 25
Dubai World Cup: Fashion, racing event postponed amid coronavirus fears
LVMH orders 40 million masks from China for France
Saudi Real Estate Fund deposits over $370m for nationals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.