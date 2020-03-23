You are here

  • Home
  • Army patrols Malaysian streets after coronavirus spike

Army patrols Malaysian streets after coronavirus spike

1 / 2
Food delivery motorbike drivers at a military checkpoint. Photo courtesy: (Ministry of Defense)
2 / 2
Soldiers in face masks maintain a checkpoint in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Sunday, March 22, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6fg3b

Updated 28 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

Army patrols Malaysian streets after coronavirus spike

  • Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the measures last Wednesday following an exponential jump in the number of infections across the country
Updated 28 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Nearly 50,000 Malaysian troops began patrolling streets, markets, border entry points and other highly populated areas on Sunday to enforce a two-week restriction on movement after the number of coronavirus cases spiked to 1,306 across the country.
Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the measure was part of the government’s efforts to enforce the Restriction of Movement Order (RMO), which includes the setting up of a special task force comprising the police and the military.
It will soon incorporate the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM).
“Complying with the restrictions is very crucial,” Sabri told reporters at a press conference on Sunday, adding that nearly 50,000 personnel had been mobilized to “fully enforce” the RMO.
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the measures last Wednesday following an exponential jump in the number of infections across the country.
Sabri said: “Based on police reports, even though 90 percent of Malaysians are complying with the RMO, 10 percent (those not complying) isn’t a small number for a country of 32 million.” He added: “Many people are still unaware that the RMO has been enforced.”
Malaysia became the epicenter of the virus in the region after a mass gathering of 16,000 worshippers from Malaysia and other countries took place at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur in late February, infecting hundreds of attendees and their close contacts.
Officials say 62 percent, or 743, of the 1,306 infected patients are from the same cluster, with health authorities working round the clock to track down the rest of the attendees and screen them for the virus.

FASTFACT

Health officials say more than 1,300 have contracted the deadly disease.

The sudden jump in infections means Malaysia now has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, and the third-highest in Asia after China and South Korea.
“This is quite worrying,” MP Fahmi Fadzil told Arab News on Sunday. His constituency of Lembah Pantai has recorded one of the highest numbers of cases in Kuala Lumpur.
“The involvement of the military hasn’t caused too much misunderstanding among the population; the aim is to make sure people don’t move about,” he said, adding that most people are more compliant with the RMO now than they were before.
Detailing the measures involved, Fahmi said the Health Ministry had not provided more details of the infected areas so “people don’t have the wrong impression of these specific localities.”
He added that the public must comply with the authorities’ enforcement of the RMO, and practice social distancing and good personal hygiene.
With the death toll climbing to 10 on Sunday, several residents said they were worried that the two-week lockdown, if extended, could impact the economy and their livelihoods.
“The government must act faster to address economic issues, not only for businesses but also for the urban poor,” Fahmi said.
“I’m getting many calls and complaints, especially among daily-wage workers who have no income now.”
Joycelyn Lee, founder of the Pit Stop Community Cafe, which serves hot meals and essential food items to the urban poor, said she had seen an increase in the number of visitors.
“People need food. We saw not just our regulars but new faces, those who’ve lost their jobs, who’ve not been able to find daily work, who have limited access to regular food,” Lee, who works with a minimal number of volunteers to limit interaction, told Arab News.
“It’s a challenging time, and together with our other soup kitchen colleagues we’re working with disadvantaged communities,” she said, adding that 42 percent of her clients are above 60 years of age.
The two-week curfew has also affected people from the creative industry, including 34-year-old musician Grace Cho.
She said the means to livelihood for many musicians had been cut off as only businesses offering essential services are allowed to remain open.
“The impact is heavier on musicians and bands performing at clubs as that’s their bread and butter,” Cho told Arab News.
“We don’t have a proper system to support the creative line, thus it’s difficult for us. I can’t go out freely to meet my friends and practice our music together,” she said.
“Most musicians can’t perform outside anymore as no venue will invite any bands or musicians.”
The move, she said, has also affected her psychologically as she has not stepped out of her house since the RMO was enforced.
“I’d been working a lot before the RMO, but now I’m facing withdrawal symptoms. I constantly feel that I have nothing to do, and that makes me feel restless,” Cho said.

Topics: Malaysia China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

World
Indonesia braces for coronavirus spike
World
US FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test with 45 minutes detection time

Indonesia braces for coronavirus spike

Updated 23 March 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia braces for coronavirus spike

  • Experts say government measures taken are too little, too late
Updated 23 March 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: As of Sunday, Indonesia’s coronavirus (COVID-19) death rate stood at 9.3 percent, with 48 deaths reported out of 514 confirmed cases even as 29 patients recovered from the disease.

But experts warned that the number of cases could be just the tip of the iceberg. “There could be deaths caused by coronavirus that weren’t detected, so the cause of death was reported as something else such as pneumonia,” Berry Juliandi, a biologist from Bogor Agricultural University and a member of the Indonesia Young Scientists Forum, told Arab News.

“We also haven’t conducted extensive screenings. The numbers recorded so far is an indication that we can’t downplay the situation.”

He said authorities should have started preparations in January, “but here we are just beginning to prepare in March. It’s late, but I hope the government won’t downplay the situation anymore.”

The government has been under fire for its slow response to the outbreak, and for not taking the early warning signs seriously.

Its responses were initially focused more on the outbreak’s economic and tourism impact than on public health, such as announcing a plan in late February to allocate 298.5 billion Indonesian rupiahs ($19 billion) for tourism incentives, including 72 billion rupiahs for influencers.

The government had also been criticized for only assigning the Health Ministry’s research and development center to conduct tests to determine confirmed cases. But it finally decentralized testing.

Government spokesman Achmad Yurianto told a press conference on Sunday that an air force plane had arrived with 150,000 test kits from China that will be distributed to all affected areas based on the calculated risk factor. “We expect to have up to 1 million more test kits,” he added.

Yurianto said the government has converted the former 2018 Asian Games athletes’ village and a nearby five-star hotel in central Jakarta into a temporary hospital to treat patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Jakarta has thus far recorded 307 of cases nationwide, making it the country’s coronavirus epicenter. 

Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan on Friday said the capital is under a state of emergency for the next two weeks. 

He urged businesses to encourage more employees to work from home and only maintain a skeleton staff as public transportation network will have reduced fleets and operating hours.

President Joko Widodo has ruled out a lockdown as an option to curb COVID-19’s exponential growth, and said such a decision could only be taken by him, not by regional heads, despite public pressure.

Meanwhile, Doni Monardo — head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, who spearheads the national coronavirus response taskforce — said: “What we need now is people to be disciplined in social distancing, otherwise more and more people will be exposed to the virus and be infected.”

The virus has spread to 20 out of 34 provinces, including all six provinces on the densely populated Java island, where Jakarta is located and more than half of Indonesia’s 270 million population reside. 

Risk management expert Haryoko Wirjosoetomo said a city lockdown is too late now as infections have spread from Jakarta to the other five provinces on Java, and other major islands such as Bali, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua.

“The viable option would be to impose an island-wide lockdown, more importantly on islands where there are still no confirmed positive cases,” he told Arab News.

“Those islands should close their ports to visitors coming from other provinces where COVID-19 cases are found.”

The number of infections out of Indonesia’s total population so far is low compared to other countries.

But he said the risk of a higher mortality rate in Indonesia is far greater given its lack of health care facilities, especially in the eastern part of the country, where many of them are in a dire situation.

Topics: Indonesia coronavirus China Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Indonesia launches mosque disinfection campaign

Latest updates

Army patrols Malaysian streets after coronavirus spike
King Salman imposes curfew across Saudi Arabia to contain COVID-19
Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain disease
French charity MSF deploys treatment center in Iran
Will the ravaging disease slow world’s conflicts — or intensify them?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.