Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian work in parts of Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is carrying out water and sanitation projects in the Khokha district of Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate.
The center supplied the area with 301,000 liters of drinking water between March 13 and 19.
It also conducted fumigation campaigns to combat diseases.
KSRelief mobile nutritional medical clinics provided services in Al-Khawkhah district of Hodeidah in partnership with the Taibah Foundation for Development. During the past week, 3,006 people benefited from the health services provided by the center.
Saudi Arabia has been ranked a global fifth, and first in the Arab world, for its provision of humanitarian aid.
Since its inception in 2015, KSRelief has implemented 432 projects in Yemen at a total cost of $2.96 billion.
KSRelief provides urgent treatment for wounded and injured Yemenis in their country, and those for whom treatment is not possible in Yemen are transferred to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.
According to a report issued by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the Kingdom remained the chief supporter of the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) 2019, which is estimated to be $4.19 billion.