Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian work in parts of Yemen

Under quarantine, Saudis find new paths to three square meals a day

RIYADH: Saudis love to eat out — but when that’s off the table, what are the options?

Any entrepreneur will tell you that every challenge is an opportunity, and the spread of the coronavirus is no exception.

From long-standing food delivery apps such as Talabat and HungerStation, to newer ones such as Jahez, Carriage and Lugmety, the appeal of having dinner brought right to your door has never been stronger.

For university student Faisal Al-Rashed, it’s a must. “I live in a very small apartment without a stove. I only have a microwave and a mini fridge,” he told

Arab News.

Al-Rashed tries to make healthy choices. If possible, he reheats the delivered food to be safe, but he called the experience “miserable” and prays that the quarantine ends soon.

“When this is over, I’m getting a hot plate and a toaster oven, and I’m going to see my mom for a month and have her teach me every recipe she knows,” he said.

Others don’t mind ordering in, but are less sure about the delivery option. Amal Al-Dabbagh said working from home, cooking three meals a day and educating her children with schools closed was “simply impossible.”

“Sometimes I’ll cave and let them get food from outside, but I won’t use a delivery app,” she said.

“I’ll send my own driver to the restaurant and have him pick up the food. I trust him enough to be careful and protect himself.”