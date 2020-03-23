You are here

Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian work in parts of Yemen

Saudi Arabia has been ranked a global fifth, and first in the Arab world, for its provision of humanitarian aid. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia has been ranked a global fifth, and first in the Arab world, for its provision of humanitarian aid. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia has been ranked a global fifth, and first in the Arab world, for its provision of humanitarian aid. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia has been ranked a global fifth, and first in the Arab world, for its provision of humanitarian aid. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia has been ranked a global fifth, and first in the Arab world, for its provision of humanitarian aid. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia has been ranked a global fifth, and first in the Arab world, for its provision of humanitarian aid. (SPA)
Updated 23 March 2020
SPA

  • During the past week, 3,006 people benefited from the health services provided by the center
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is carrying out water and sanitation projects in the Khokha district of Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate.
The center supplied the area with 301,000 liters of drinking water between March 13 and 19.
It also conducted fumigation campaigns to combat diseases.
KSRelief mobile nutritional medical clinics provided services in Al-Khawkhah district of Hodeidah in partnership with the Taibah Foundation for Development. During the past week, 3,006 people benefited from the health services provided by the center.  
Saudi Arabia has been ranked a global fifth, and first in the Arab world, for its provision of humanitarian aid.
Since its inception in 2015, KSRelief has implemented 432 projects in Yemen at a total cost of $2.96 billion.
KSRelief provides urgent treatment for wounded and injured Yemenis in their country, and those for whom treatment is not possible in Yemen are transferred to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.
According to a report issued by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the Kingdom remained the chief supporter of the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) 2019, which is estimated to be $4.19 billion. 

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Hala Tashkandi

Under quarantine, Saudis find new paths to three square meals a day

  • “I’ll send my own driver to the restaurant and have him pick up the food. I trust him enough to be careful and protect himself”
RIYADH: Saudis love to eat out — but when that’s off the table, what are the options?

Any entrepreneur will tell you that every challenge is an opportunity, and the spread of the coronavirus is no exception.

From long-standing food delivery apps such as Talabat and HungerStation, to newer ones such as Jahez, Carriage and Lugmety, the appeal of having dinner brought right to your door has never been stronger.

For university student Faisal Al-Rashed, it’s a must. “I live in a very small apartment without a stove. I only have a microwave and a mini fridge,” he told
Arab News.

Al-Rashed tries to make healthy choices. If possible, he reheats the delivered food to be safe, but he called the experience “miserable” and prays that the quarantine ends soon.

“When this is over, I’m getting a hot plate and a toaster oven, and I’m going to see my mom for a month and have her teach me every recipe she knows,” he said.

Others don’t mind ordering in, but are less sure about the delivery option. Amal Al-Dabbagh said working from home, cooking three meals a day and educating her children with schools closed was “simply impossible.”

“Sometimes I’ll cave and let them get food from outside, but I won’t use a delivery app,” she said.

“I’ll send my own driver to the restaurant and have him pick up the food. I trust him enough to be careful and protect himself.”

Topics: China Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

