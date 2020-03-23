Dubai Municipality closes food establishments for 2 weeks over coronavirus

DUBAI: Restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and food service establishments across Dubai will be closed for two weeks, Dubai Media Office tweeted on Monday.

The closure will start on March 23 and is part of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As part of preventive measures, all restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, coffee shops and food service establishments across Dubai will be closed for two weeks starting from today Monday 23 March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/agkeWAX4KC — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 23, 2020

Restaurants at hotels and “hotel apartments services” will only serve guests, the tweet added.

Meanwhile, food delivery services will continue working as usual and are required to adhere to safety requirements.

Earlier on Monday, the UAE announced the closure of all shopping malls for two weeks.

Also, authorities announced they will temporarily suspend all passenger flights to limit the spread of coronavirus.