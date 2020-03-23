Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed commends UAE’s coronavirus frontliners

DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, commended the UAE’s medical professionals for their dedication to ensure public safety and help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We are proud of you and proud of all our doctors, nurses, paramedics and healthcare professionals,” the Dubai ruler said during a phone call with Dr. Sara Kazim, head of the Emergency Department at Rashid Hospital.

“You are on the frontline of our nation’s defense against the epidemic, and you are fulfilling a great and noble mission, but it isn’t done yet.”

Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the precautionary measures taken to combat the epidemic in the UAE as emergency teams work round-the-clock to monitor emerging cases in collaboration with hospitals and health centers across the country.

#محمد_بن_راشد يثني في اتصال هاتفي أجراه بمركز الطوارئ الرئيسي التابع لهيئة الصحة في #دبي على جهود فريق المركز ويؤكد: أنتم الخط الأمامي للدفاع عن الوطن. pic.twitter.com/Br0cmq4I3e — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) March 23, 2020

The Dubai ruler also reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support to medical teams in the country’s fight against the epidemic, stressing readiness to provide everything needed to ensure public safety.

Dr. Kazim submitted a report to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid that detailed the round-the-clock emergency center’s operations that ranged from meetings with senior management, monitoring the latest global developments on the coronavirus spread to laying out all possible incidents to implement the necessary precautionary measures.

She stressed that the UAE’s health sector is fully equipped to address any emergencies, and teams were ready to provide all kinds of medical services and supplies if the demand increased.

She said that hospitals have increased their capacities, providing more hospital beds, critical care facilities and prepared medical cadres to tackle and contain any emerging situations.