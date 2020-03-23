You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed commends UAE’s coronavirus frontliners

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed commends UAE’s coronavirus frontliners

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, heaped praises on the UAE’s medical professionals. (@HHShkMohd Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2z9p8

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed commends UAE’s coronavirus frontliners

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, commended the UAE’s medical professionals for their dedication to ensure public safety and help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We are proud of you and proud of all our doctors, nurses, paramedics and healthcare professionals,” the Dubai ruler said during a phone call with Dr. Sara Kazim, head of the Emergency Department at Rashid Hospital.

“You are on the frontline of our nation’s defense against the epidemic, and you are fulfilling a great and noble mission, but it isn’t done yet.”

Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the precautionary measures taken to combat the epidemic in the UAE as emergency teams work round-the-clock to monitor emerging cases in collaboration with hospitals and health centers across the country.

 

 

The Dubai ruler also reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support to medical teams in the country’s fight against the epidemic, stressing readiness to provide everything needed to ensure public safety.

Dr. Kazim submitted a report to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid that detailed the round-the-clock emergency center’s operations that ranged from meetings with senior management, monitoring the latest global developments on the coronavirus spread to laying out all possible incidents to implement the necessary precautionary measures.

She stressed that the UAE’s health sector is fully equipped to address any emergencies, and teams were ready to provide all kinds of medical services and supplies if the demand increased.

She said that hospitals have increased their capacities, providing more hospital beds, critical care facilities and prepared medical cadres to tackle and contain any emerging situations.

Topics: China Coronavirus Dubai UAE

Related

Middle-East
UAE closes shopping malls for two weeks as a coronavirus precaution
Middle-East
Expat arrested in Dubai for flouting coronavirus beach-ban rules

Tunisia’s public sector told to work from home as country combats COVID-19

Updated 6 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Tunisia’s public sector told to work from home as country combats COVID-19

  • The remote working order for public sector workers will run until at least April 4
Updated 6 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Tunisia has announced that public sector employees will be working remotely until April 4, as the country steps up its efforts against coronavirus, tv news channel Al Arabiya reported.

The Tunisian government allocated on $850 million on Saturday to protect citizens and economic institutions affected by the repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The state will make sure that the salaries of workers and employees will continue to be paid,” Tunisia’s Prime Minister, Elyes Fakhfakh told Tunisians in a speech.

“The state will also allocate $300 million in financial aid for workers who have lost their jobs, with $150 million in exceptional financial provisions for vulnerable and low-income groups and those with special needs.”

Meanwhile Fakhfakh has also announced that the repayment of bank loans will be delayed for six months for those on low incomes of about $350.

He also pledged $700 million assistance for export businesses, in a bid to help them increase their sales in the local market from 30 to 50 percent.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus COVID-19 Tunisia

Related

Middle-East
Dubai Municipality closes food establishments for 2 weeks over coronavirus
Middle-East
Morocco coronavirus cases now up to 134

Latest updates

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed commends UAE’s coronavirus frontliners
Tunisia’s public sector told to work from home as country combats COVID-19
Your stay-at-home workout plan: A hardcore abs session
Dubai Municipality closes food establishments for 2 weeks over coronavirus
Azerbaijan GP postponed due to coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.