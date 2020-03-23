You are here

First virus test negative for quarantined Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement to the media on the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 22, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 23 March 2020
AFP

First virus test negative for quarantined Merkel

  • The veteran leader decided to self-isolate as a precaution after learning on Sunday that a doctor who vaccinated her last Friday was infected with the novel coronavirus
  • News that Merkel was going into quarantine came shortly after she gave a press conference in Berlin where she showed no symptoms of ill health
Updated 23 March 2020
AFP

BERLIN: Angela Merkel is “doing well” in self-imposed quarantine and awaiting further coronavirus testing after a first result came back negative, her spokesman said Monday.
The veteran leader decided to self-isolate as a precaution after learning on Sunday that a doctor who vaccinated her last Friday was infected with the novel coronavirus.
“The result of today’s test was negative,” her spokesman Steffen Seibert told DPA news agency.
He had earlier told reporters in the capital that Merkel “is doing well and working from home.”
Further tests will follow in the coming days, Seibert explained, since the initial test at such an early stage may not be conclusive.
In the meantime, the chancellor is getting on with the job from the comfort of her Berlin flat.
The 65-year-old dialled into a Monday morning cabinet meeting that clinched a major rescue package for virus-stricken companies and employees in Europe’s top economy.
Seibert thanked everyone on Merkel’s behalf for “the many, many well wishes and messages for the chancellor to stay healthy.”
The spokesman declined to say whether Merkel’s chemistry professor husband Joachim Sauer was quarantining with her, saying he would not share information about family members.
Asked if he himself, as a close Merkel staffer, should self-isolate, Seibert said he last met with the chancellor on Sunday afternoon but had stuck to the advice of keeping a safe physical distance from people.
News that Merkel was going into quarantine came shortly after she gave a press conference in Berlin where she showed no symptoms of ill health.
She used the press conference to announce fresh curbs on social interactions to contain a pandemic that has infected over 22,600 people in Germany and killed 86.
The latest measures include a ban on gatherings of more than two people, on top of last week’s closures of schools, non-essential shops, bars and restaurants.
The head of the Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for disease control, Lothar Wieler, on Monday said he was “optimistic” that the restrictions were paying off, noting that the outbreak’s “exponential growth curve had started to flatten a bit.”
He expected to have a clearer view of the trend by Wednesday.

Topics: Angela Merkel Germany coronavirus

Trump says won’t allow long-lasting damage to economy from virus

Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Trump says won’t allow long-lasting damage to economy from virus

Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will not allow the coronavirus to do long-lasting damage to the US economy and that he would consider how to move forward after a 15-day shutdown ends next week.
“America will again and soon be open for business,” Trump told a news conference at the White House. He added: “We are not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem.”

— More to follow.

