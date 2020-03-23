You are here

Healthy in your house: Saudi health insurance council launches 'stay home' campaign

Council of Cooperative Health Insurance. (Twitter)
Updated 23 March 2020
SPA

Healthy in your house: Saudi health insurance council launches ‘stay home’ campaign

  • The council is working with other agencies to contain the coronavirus
Updated 23 March 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI) has launched its “Stay home: Our services at your disposal” campaign. The campaign introduces many electronic services to benefit health insurance companies and health care providers via its media and networking platforms.

CCHI spokesperson Yasser Al-Maarek said that the council is working with other agencies to contain the coronavirus and adopt effective precautionary and preventive measures.

He stressed CCHI’s keenness to complete all transactions online without the need to visit to its offices.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is a major channel for beneficiaries accessing CCHI services. It lets people request to qualify health insurance companies and accredit health care providers.

Al-Mareek said that SAMA has organized high quality electronic and telephone links with beneficiaries in collaboration with the National Call Center.

Al-Mareek said that all beneficiaries could send their inquiries, suggestions and complaints to the free toll number: 920001177, the CCHI General Secretariat website: www.cchi.gov.sa, and CCHI’s smart phone application.

Contact can also be made through the council’s social media accounts and channels, which are listed on the official website.
 

Saudi Arabia records second coronavirus death

Updated 55 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records second coronavirus death

  • The deceased was a resident from Makkah
  • The Kingdom reported 133 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday
Updated 55 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry reported on Wednesday the Kingdom’s second coronavirus related death.
The ministry said the total number of infections had now reached 900.
The deceased was a resident from Makkah.
The ministry said 133 new cases had emerged since Tuesday and 29 people have recovered from the virus so far.
Spokesperson Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, renewed the government’s call to halt gatherings, including those at home.
“If it is necessary to remain in one place, and must keep a distance of one meter or one and a half meters between people,” he said.
Interior ministry spokesperson, Talal Al-Shalhoub, praised the major commitments to the curfew so far and said that an extended curfew will be implemented in Riyadh, Makkah and Madinah starting from 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to measures approved by King Salman.
Al-Shalhoub said security officials will monitor violations in the streets, and will take in to account those exempted from the curfew, adding that the violation would apply to the individual and not the vehicle.
Saudi Arabia started a nationwide curfew on Monday, stopping people going outside from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. for 21 days.
On Wednesday, King Salman announced further measures prohibiting people from entering and leaving Riyadh, Makkah and Madinah

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced on Wednesday that construction of the third expansion of the Grand Mosque in Makkah will be halted temporarily over coronavirus fears.

Genes that helped our Arabian ancestors to survive could now be killing us

