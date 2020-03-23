Healthy in your house: Saudi health insurance council launches ‘stay home’ campaign

RIYADH: The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI) has launched its “Stay home: Our services at your disposal” campaign. The campaign introduces many electronic services to benefit health insurance companies and health care providers via its media and networking platforms.

CCHI spokesperson Yasser Al-Maarek said that the council is working with other agencies to contain the coronavirus and adopt effective precautionary and preventive measures.

He stressed CCHI’s keenness to complete all transactions online without the need to visit to its offices.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is a major channel for beneficiaries accessing CCHI services. It lets people request to qualify health insurance companies and accredit health care providers.

Al-Mareek said that SAMA has organized high quality electronic and telephone links with beneficiaries in collaboration with the National Call Center.

Al-Mareek said that all beneficiaries could send their inquiries, suggestions and complaints to the free toll number: 920001177, the CCHI General Secretariat website: www.cchi.gov.sa, and CCHI’s smart phone application.

Contact can also be made through the council’s social media accounts and channels, which are listed on the official website.

