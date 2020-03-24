You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Brave New Artic: The Untold Story of the Melting North

Updated 24 March 2020
Author: Mark C. Serreze

In the 1990s, researchers in the Arctic noticed that floating summer sea ice had begun receding.
This was accompanied by shifts in ocean circulation and unexpected changes in weather patterns throughout the world. The Arctic’s perennially frozen ground, known as permafrost, was warming, and treeless tundra was being overtaken by shrubs. What was going on? Brave New Arctic is Mark Serreze’s riveting firsthand account of how scientists from around the globe came together to find answers. In a sweeping tale of discovery spanning three decades, Serreze describes how puzzlement turned to alarm as researchers concluded that the Arctic is rapidly thawing due to climate change—and humans are to blame.

What We Are Reading Today: Overload - How Good Jobs Went Bad and What We Can Do About It

Author: Erin L. Kelly and Phyllis Moen

Today’s ways of working are not working — even for professionals in “good” jobs. Responding to global competition and pressure from financial markets, companies are asking employees to do more with less, even as new technologies normalize 24/7 job expectations.
In Overload, Erin Kelly and Phyllis Moen document how this new intensification of work creates chronic stress, leading to burnout, attrition, and underperformance. “Flexible” work policies and corporate lip service about “work-life balance” don’t come close to fixing the problem. But this unhealthy and unsustainable situation can be changed — and Overload shows how.
Drawing on five years of research, including hundreds of interviews with employees and managers, Kelly and Moen tell the story of a major experiment that they helped design and implement at a Fortune 500 firm.
The company adopted creative and practical work redesigns that gave workers more control over how and where they worked and encouraged managers to evaluate performance in new ways.
The result? Employees’ health, well-being, and ability to manage their personal and work lives improved, while the company benefited from higher job satisfaction and lower turnover.  

