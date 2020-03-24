What We Are Reading Today: Brave New Artic: The Untold Story of the Melting North

Author: Mark C. Serreze
In the 1990s, researchers in the Arctic noticed that floating summer sea ice had begun receding.
This was accompanied by shifts in ocean circulation and unexpected changes in weather patterns throughout the world. The Arctic’s perennially frozen ground, known as permafrost, was warming, and treeless tundra was being overtaken by shrubs. What was going on? Brave New Arctic is Mark Serreze’s riveting firsthand account of how scientists from around the globe came together to find answers. In a sweeping tale of discovery spanning three decades, Serreze describes how puzzlement turned to alarm as researchers concluded that the Arctic is rapidly thawing due to climate change—and humans are to blame.