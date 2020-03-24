Fate of Olympic torch relay in balance as virus worsens

TOKYO: The Olympic torch relay, due to begin Thursday from a symbolic site in Fukushima, will proceed as scheduled but organizers said they would reassess in the coming days given the “worsening” coronavirus situation.
“The torch relay will start on March 26 in Fukushima, the plan has not changed,” Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told reporters, a day after the International Olympic Committee said it was considering postponing the Games due to the pandemic.
“The situation is getting worse and worse,” admitted Muto, but he added: “For now, the decision made one week ago (to proceed as planned) is still appropriate.”
The coronavirus has already had a major impact on the torch relay. In what they described as a “heartbreaking” decision, organizers downscaled a ceremony on Friday to welcome the flame from Greece, keeping 200 children away.
They have also urged people following the torch to avoid forming crowds, and closed daily welcoming and departure ceremonies to the public.
The nationwide torch relay begins on March 26, starting from the J-Village sports complex in Fukushima that was used as a base for workers during the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.
Muto said organizers would learn from the experience of this weekend when tens of thousands flocked to see the Olympic flame on display — forming exactly the sort of crowds they had hoped to avoid.
On Saturday, more than 50,000 people queued to watch the flame displayed at Sendai station in Miyagi, with some lining
up for several hours.
“This is evidence of interest from residents, so in one sense we were delighted,” said Muto, adding that their priority was to prevent the virus from spreading and putting in place “advanced countermeasures.”
Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said: “We still have three days until the grand start on the 26th, so I told (IOC chief Thomas Bach) that we’d like to consult (with the IOC) while discussing with related parties. Mr. Bach said he will let us handle this.”
He said even Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had voiced doubts over whether it was appropriate for him to attend the start of the relay.
“I said it is not our position to tell the prime minister if he should come or not, so please make a decision as the government.”Later Monday, US-based footballer Nahomi Kawasumi announced she was pulling out of the torch relay as she did risk potentially spreading the coronavirus.
The event is scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9. Olympic body, Japan promise decision within month
Canada and Australia both bluntly said they would not participate this year
Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News
JEDDAH: Olympics chiefs have postponed the 2020 Games due to begin in Tokyo in July, International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said on Monday.
Australia and Canada had already withdrawn earlier in the day as organizers came under global pressure to call off the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”
The event, scheduled for July 24-Aug. 9, is now likely to be held in 2021, with the details to be worked out in the next four weeks.
More than 337,000 people worldwide have been infected by the novel coronavirus and over 14,600 have died in a pandemic that the World Health Organization said was accelerating.
The IOC and the Japanese government have both edged back from weeks of blanket insistence the Games would go ahead, announcing a month-long consultation on scenarios including postponement.
The Olympics have never been delayed before, though they were canceled in 1916, 1940 and 1944 during the two world wars, and major Cold War boycotts disrupted the Moscow and Los Angeles Games in 1980 and 1984.
Canada and Australia both bluntly said they would not participate this year. “We are in the midst of a global health crisis that is far more significant than sport,” said Canada’s Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee.
“The moment the IOC indicates that it is thinking about other solutions, it has already decided to delay the Games,” said French Olympic Committee President Denis Masseglia.
Canada and Australia both bluntly said they would not participate this year.
“We are in the midst of a global health crisis that is far more significant than sport,” said Canada’s Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee.
The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) also told its athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Games in 2021.
“Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparing, but the stress and uncertainty have been extremely challenging for them,” said Australia’s Olympics Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman.
Paralympic athletes were considered at particular risk from the epidemic given some had underlying health problems.
Various nations urged a quick decision from the IOC, which is led by its powerful president, Thomas Bach, a German lawyer and former Olympic fencing champion.
Athletes were broadly supportive of postponing the Games, though sad at seeing their dreams in doubt.
“Competing in the Olympics is my #1 goal but I fully support this decision and I commend our leadership for taking a stand,” tweeted Canadian tennis player Gabriela Dabrowski.
Only a few dissented, reigning Pan American 400 meters hurdles champion Sage Watson calling Canada’s move “premature.”
Monday’s announcements followed growing pressure from big stakeholders including US Track and Field, UK Athletics and other national Olympic committees.
“An Olympic Games in July this year is neither feasible nor desirable,” World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe said. “We owe it to our athletes to give them respite where we can.”
Japan’s government seemed to be bowing to the inevitable despite the massive losses and logistics headaches it would face.
'No option but to postpone
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament that if holding the event as planned was too difficult, “we may have no option but to consider postponing the Games, given the Olympic principle of putting the health of athletes first.”
Abe has staked his legacy as Japan’s longest-serving premier on the Games and was hoping for a boom in tourism and consumer spending. At risk is more than $3 billion in domestic sponsorship. But finding a new date could be complicated as the summer 2021 calendar is already crowded, while 2022 will see the soccer World Cup and the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Japanese sponsors, from Toyota Motor Corp. to Panasonic Corp, were nervously watching.
But Tokyo stocks sensitive to the success of the Olympics surged on Monday, after sharp falls in prior weeks, thanks to expectations of a delay rather than a cancelation.
Postponement is a potential major blow to the IOC’s prestige and power after its insistence the Games would go ahead.
Many athletes already felt disrespected during the Russian doping scandal when Bach ensured Russians could carry on competing, albeit as neutrals.
And his iron grip on the IOC could weaken after various national committees at the weekend distanced themselves from his stance over Tokyo. He is up for re-election in 2021.