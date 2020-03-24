You are here

First group of Saudi aircraft technicians graduate

Maj. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, commander of the RSAF, with the students at the graduation ceremony.
Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

A graduation ceremony was held for the Kingdom’s first batch of aircraft technicians of the “Salam” program, under the patronage of Maj. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, commander of the Royal Saudi Air Forces (RSAF).
The “Salam” program for the nationalization of aircraft technicians, aims at enabling students to complete their studies in various disciplines within the Kingdom and localizing the contracts of the Ministry of Defense. It is in line with the goals of Vision 2030, which includes the localization of all joints in the aircraft manufacturing and maintenance sector.
The program includes two tracks: Aircraft mechanics and aircraft electronics. The study of the two tracks requires 44 months divided on theoretical and practical sides, with 5,200 hours of technical training and 3,630 hours of theoretical study. The program is internationally recognized.
Chief Executive of BAE Systems Saudi Development and Training (SDT) Dr. Abdulatif Al-Shaikh said: “The RSAF commander’s patronage of the graduation ceremony is a great honor for the program administrators and graduates. This patronage reflects the interest of the rational leadership in localizing the contracts of the Ministry of Defense.”
Al-Shaikh congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their careers.
Salem Parachid, one of the graduating students, said he felt proud and grateful for the patronage of the RSAF commander and that he looks forward to joining specialized courses with the aim of further developing his skills.
Another participant, Majid Baabdullah said that the joy of graduation is hard to describe after studying for two consecutive years. He also wished to obtain specialized knowledge and to overcome all difficulties working toward a bright future.
Muhammad Al-Mutairi, an aircraft technician, said: “There are nearly 30 trainees who were fortunate to receive the appropriate training, and thank God for what we have now, as everyone is happy. We wish our colleagues the best and are happy to join them in the honor of serving this country.”

Cartier to honor women at Expo 2020 Dubai

(L to R) Amal Clooney, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Reem Al-Hashimy
Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

Expo 2020 Dubai and Cartier have announced a collaboration to present the Women’s Pavilion, celebrating women change-makers all over the world. The Women’s Pavilion takes a new look at the contribution of women and their impact on society, shining a light on the countless achievements, past and present, that have driven forward economies and enhanced their communities.
UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney — both defenders of and campaigners for women’s rights, women’s empowerment and gender equality — are lending their support to the pavilion.
The pavilion will play an exciting role in “The World’s Greatest Show” of human brilliance and achievement, as it celebrates women, known and unknown, from every land, culture and religion, who are still making history and stimulating change.
In the spirit of Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” the Women’s Pavilion will take visitors on an educational journey showcasing both male and female contributors to women’s empowerment and gender equality and will highlight important milestones for women’s rights, as well as the challenges that women are still facing today.
Mlambo-Ngcuka said: “I applaud the UAE for dedicating a space for the millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai to learn about the crucial roles that women play from communities to the world stage, while recognizing the challenges they still face every day.
“These challenges cannot be solved by governments alone, but through meaningful and substantive collaborations with the private sector, civil societies and committed individuals. The Women’s Pavilion, in collaboration with Cartier, is setting a needed standard for corporations to rethink their approach to gender advocacy — and is a powerful platform to cascade the gender equality message to the world.”

I applaud the UAE for dedicating a space for the millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai to learn about the crucial roles that women play from communities to the world stage, while recognizing the challenges they still face every day.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, Reem Al-Hashimy said: “Gender equality is an essential pillar of all sustainable development — the foundation on which the health and prosperity of communities, and indeed humanity at large, is built.
“The Women’s Pavilion highlights the crucial roles that women have long played as linchpins of their communities and drivers of economies, and underscores Expo 2020 Dubai’s firm commitment to empowering all women to drive their own development and create a better future for us all.”
Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier International, said: “We are thrilled and honored to collaborate with Expo 2020 Dubai, which offers a unique occasion to share our vision for a better future and a more inclusive society, with men and women across the globe. Highlighting the impact women of all cultures have had across time, focusing on both known and lesser-known achievements, the Women’s Pavilion weaves a strong inspiration for generations to come.”

