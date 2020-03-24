First group of Saudi aircraft technicians graduate

A graduation ceremony was held for the Kingdom’s first batch of aircraft technicians of the “Salam” program, under the patronage of Maj. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, commander of the Royal Saudi Air Forces (RSAF).
The “Salam” program for the nationalization of aircraft technicians, aims at enabling students to complete their studies in various disciplines within the Kingdom and localizing the contracts of the Ministry of Defense. It is in line with the goals of Vision 2030, which includes the localization of all joints in the aircraft manufacturing and maintenance sector.
The program includes two tracks: Aircraft mechanics and aircraft electronics. The study of the two tracks requires 44 months divided on theoretical and practical sides, with 5,200 hours of technical training and 3,630 hours of theoretical study. The program is internationally recognized.
Chief Executive of BAE Systems Saudi Development and Training (SDT) Dr. Abdulatif Al-Shaikh said: “The RSAF commander’s patronage of the graduation ceremony is a great honor for the program administrators and graduates. This patronage reflects the interest of the rational leadership in localizing the contracts of the Ministry of Defense.”
Al-Shaikh congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their careers.
Salem Parachid, one of the graduating students, said he felt proud and grateful for the patronage of the RSAF commander and that he looks forward to joining specialized courses with the aim of further developing his skills.
Another participant, Majid Baabdullah said that the joy of graduation is hard to describe after studying for two consecutive years. He also wished to obtain specialized knowledge and to overcome all difficulties working toward a bright future.
Muhammad Al-Mutairi, an aircraft technician, said: “There are nearly 30 trainees who were fortunate to receive the appropriate training, and thank God for what we have now, as everyone is happy. We wish our colleagues the best and are happy to join them in the honor of serving this country.”
