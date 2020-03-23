RIYADH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs has launched a new service to communicate with people through its portal linked to a unified call center system 1933.
The service aims to integrate all communication channels provided by the ministry. It is a new channel of communication enabling the public to reach various departments of the ministry through the portal by filling out a communication form and selecting the type of service (complaint, proposal or inquiry) required.
The request is then automatically directed to the unified call center system to process the application. The individual then receives a message containing a number allowing them to follow up the status of their application.
Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry launches new service
