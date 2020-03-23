You are here

Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry launches new service

Photo/SPA
  • The service aims to integrate all communication channels provided by the ministry
RIYADH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs has launched a new service to communicate with people through its portal linked to a unified call center system 1933.
The service aims to integrate all communication channels provided by the ministry. It is a new channel of communication enabling the public to reach various departments of the ministry through the portal by filling out a communication form and selecting the type of service (complaint, proposal or inquiry) required.
The request is then automatically directed to the unified call center system to process the application. The individual then receives a message containing a number allowing them to follow up the status of their application. 

Don’t believe fake virus cures on social media, says Saudi health ministry

The Eastern Province municipality is carrying out a special campaign in several cities during which workers will use disinfectants at public spots to effectively fight the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Updated 24 March 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Don’t believe fake virus cures on social media, says Saudi health ministry

  • 51 new cases reported in Saudi Arabia pushing total to 562
Updated 24 March 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Saudi health authorities have warned people against using random medications and health tips circulating on social media to combat coronavirus.

The World Health Organization has also warned against using untested drugs to treat coronavirus patients.
Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that when a vaccine is available, it will be made public worldwide.
Speaking at the ministry’s daily press conference to provide coronavirus updates, he described the use of social media to promote herbal treatments for coronavirus as deplorable.
Al-Aly also condemned baseless and unscientific claims on different ways to treat the disease.
“Who gave them the right to make such claims? I hope everyone rejects these lies,” he said.
Research needed to develop a vaccine could take “months or up to a year,” he added.

FASTFACT

• So far, 19 people have recovered from the disease.

• No virus-related death has been reported in the Kingdom.

Al-Aly said that of 28,000 people who underwent advanced forms of testing for coronavirus, only 562 tested positive.
Saudi health authorities on Monday confirmed 51 new cases of coronavirus. Of these, 26 people had come from abroad, while the rest contracted the virus from people who had earlier tested positive.
So far, 19 people have recovered from the disease and no virus-related death has been reported in the Kingdom.
Commenting on the royal order imposing a 21-day curfew across the Kingdom, Al-Aly said that it is an added preventive measure to ensure public safety.
He urged people to follow all government orders and instructions to help check the spread of coronavirus.
“The rest of the world is going through a crisis, but countries that have acted before an outbreak are less affected,” Al-Aly said.
The citywide breakdown of cases reported on Monday is: Riyadh 18, Makkah 12, Taif 6, Bisha 5, Dammam 3, Qatif 3, Jazan 2, Najran 1 and Qunfudah 1.

