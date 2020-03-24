Saudi Arabia asks hotels to exempt customers from cancellation fees due to coronavirus regulations

DUBAI: Saudi Ministry of Tourism urged hotels to allow for free cancellations due to coronavirus regulations affecting travel, the ministry announced in a tweet.

The Kingdom suspended Umrah pilgrimage earlier in March to curb the spread of coronavirus, as the religious rite attracts thousands of people from all over the world.

Although the regulation first only applied to oversees visitors, Saudi authorities expanded to include residents and nationals.

Saudi Arabia suspended all travel to and from the country for two weeks since March 15 as part of new coronavirus regulations.

King Salman imposed a curfew from 16:00 until 03:00 (GMT) every day for 21 days starting the evening of March 23, 2020.

The Kingdom has recorded 562 cases, 19 recoveries and no deaths so far.