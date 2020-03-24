Saudi Arabia asks hotels to exempt customers from cancellation fees due to coronavirus regulations

You are here

The Ministry asked hotels to exempt customers from cancellation payments. (File/AFP)
  • Saudi Arabia suspended all travel to and from the country for two weeks since March 15
  • The Kingdom has recorded 562 cases
DUBAI: Saudi Ministry of Tourism urged hotels to allow for free cancellations due to coronavirus regulations affecting travel, the ministry announced in a tweet.

The Kingdom suspended Umrah pilgrimage earlier in March to curb the spread of coronavirus, as the religious rite attracts thousands of people from all over the world.

Although the regulation first only applied to oversees visitors, Saudi authorities expanded to include residents and nationals.

Saudi Arabia suspended all travel to and from the country for two weeks since March 15 as part of new coronavirus regulations.

King Salman imposed a curfew from 16:00 until 03:00 (GMT) every day for 21 days starting the evening of March 23, 2020.

The Kingdom has recorded 562 cases, 19 recoveries and no deaths so far.

Saudi Arabia gives Umrah pilgrims who exceed visa opportunity to apply for ‘exemption’

  • Pilgrims who exceeded their Umrah visa can submit an exemption request to the ministry’s website
RIYADH: The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia has said Umrah pilgrims who have exceeded their visa period can apply for an ‘exemption’ to avoid penalties. 

A statement released by the directorate in coordination with the Ministry of Hajj said, pilgrims who exceeded their Umrah visa can submit an exemption request to the ministry’s website.

The request includes an exemption from the legal implications and financial penalties involved in delaying their departure. The form should be submitted no later than Saturday, March 28. 

The statement added that the relevant authorities will arrange return flights for the pilgrims.

The authorities will inform the pilgrims of the details and timings of their flights via text to their registered phone numbers.

