You are here

  • Home
  • UAE exempts hotels from management fees due to coronavirus regulations

UAE exempts hotels from management fees due to coronavirus regulations

The UAE suspended all passenger flights, including transit for two weeks. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vnvfw

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

UAE exempts hotels from management fees due to coronavirus regulations

  • The decision follows an earlier move to exempt tenants of retail shops and restaurants at NCTH-owned hotels from rent
  • There are 198 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE’s National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels (NCTH) exempted hotels under it from management fees and other expenses for three months, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.
“This decision follows an earlier move to exempt tenants of retail shops and restaurants at NCTH-owned hotels from rents for three months,” Chairman of NCTH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said visitors who weren’t able to leave the country because of flight suspensions will be able to stay longer, as they will set up a mechanism to prolong their stay legally.
Earlier, the UAE suspended all passenger flights, including transit for two weeks as part of the new regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19.
There are 198 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, out of which 41 recovered and 2 died.

Topics: UAE United Arab Emirates China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

Related

Middle-East
UAE tells COVID-19 frontliners, patients to report cases or face jail and fines

Bahrain to implement package of $11.4bn as top priority to support economy

Updated 57 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain to implement package of $11.4bn as top priority to support economy

  • Many countries in the Middle East have launched stimulus packages to fight the impact of the pandemic
Updated 57 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain’s finance minister Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa said on Tuesday that the government will execute a $11.41 billion package as soon as possible at the highest priority, Bahrain state TV reported.

Related

Middle-East
Hundreds of Bahrainis stuck in Iran as evacuation plans stall
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Gulf Air suspends dozens of routes due to coronavirus

Latest updates

UAE exempts hotels from management fees due to coronavirus regulations
Saudi Arabia asks hotels to exempt customers from cancellation fees due to coronavirus regulations
Iranian patient visited by Islamic medicine cleric dies of coronavirus
WHO chief thanks Saudi Arabia for coronavirus aid package sent to Yemen
Turks fight coronavirus with secret weapon: eau de cologne

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.