UAE exempts hotels from management fees due to coronavirus regulations

DUBAI: UAE’s National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels (NCTH) exempted hotels under it from management fees and other expenses for three months, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

“This decision follows an earlier move to exempt tenants of retail shops and restaurants at NCTH-owned hotels from rents for three months,” Chairman of NCTH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said visitors who weren’t able to leave the country because of flight suspensions will be able to stay longer, as they will set up a mechanism to prolong their stay legally.

Earlier, the UAE suspended all passenger flights, including transit for two weeks as part of the new regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19.

There are 198 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, out of which 41 recovered and 2 died.