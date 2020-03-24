You are here

  • Home
  • UAE-based NMC Health’s debt up at $6.6 billion

UAE-based NMC Health’s debt up at $6.6 billion

NMC Health, which has been in crisis since US firm Muddy Waters’ short attack, revised its debt position from $5 billion earlier in March. (NMC Health Facebook)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vwhf

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

UAE-based NMC Health’s debt up at $6.6 billion

  • The company revised its debt position from $5 billion earlier in March
  • Concerns that founder BR Shetty’s financial troubles could be spreading to other companies he is associated with
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Troubled UAE hospital operator NMC Health said on Tuesday its debt pile now stood at $6.6 billion, much higher than earlier estimates, and that it has appointed a former PwC partner as chief restructuring officer to tackle the problem.
The company, which has been in crisis since US firm Muddy Waters’ short attack, revised its debt position from $5 billion earlier in March, and named Matthew J. Wilde as chief restructuring officer.
“We are certain that his expertise and experience will bring significant benefit to the Group as NMC develops a plan to address the Group’s financial indebtedness,” NMC said.
Wilde has been involved in many major restructurings in the Middle East region in recent years including DubaiWorld, DryDocks World, Carillion, Al Jaber Group and OW Bunker, NMC said.
NMC’s stock price had dwindled in value before being placed on suspension since Muddy Waters questioned its financial statements in December. Following which, NMC’s founder BR Shetty stepped down from the board last month.
There are concerns that Shetty’s financial troubles could be spreading to other companies he is associated with, including payments group Finablr, which he helped found in 2018.
There are cheques that could go up to $50 million, which may have been used as security for financing arrangements for the benefit of third parties, NMC said as it announced the departure of finance chief Prasanth Shenoy after a period of extended leave for ill health.
On the coronavirus outbreak, NMC said it has taken steps to meet the health and safety needs of the community.

Topics: Health NMC Health UAE

Related

Business & Economy
‘Evidence of fraud’ at troubled UAE-based hospitals group NMC
Business & Economy
NMC debts could be higher than $5 billion, advisers fear

UAE exempts hotels from management fees due to coronavirus regulations

Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

UAE exempts hotels from management fees due to coronavirus regulations

  • The decision follows an earlier move to exempt tenants of retail shops and restaurants at NCTH-owned hotels from rent
  • There are 198 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country
Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE’s National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels (NCTH) exempted hotels under it from management fees and other expenses for three months, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.
“This decision follows an earlier move to exempt tenants of retail shops and restaurants at NCTH-owned hotels from rents for three months,” Chairman of NCTH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said visitors who weren’t able to leave the country because of flight suspensions will be able to stay longer, as they will set up a mechanism to prolong their stay legally.
Earlier, the UAE suspended all passenger flights, including transit for two weeks as part of the new regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19.
There are 198 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, out of which 41 recovered and 2 died.

Topics: UAE United Arab Emirates China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

Related

Middle-East
UAE tells COVID-19 frontliners, patients to report cases or face jail and fines

Latest updates

Egypt announces two-week, night-time curfew to slow coronavirus
UAE-based NMC Health’s debt up at $6.6 billion
Lebanese cabinet to resume talks on capital control bill amid opposition
Indonesia cancels national exams, affecting more than 8 million students
As UAE malls fall silent amid coronavirus controls, the supermarkets will remain open

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.