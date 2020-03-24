You are here

Five Arabic smash hits to sing while you wash your hands

Updated 24 March 2020

Experts say that one of the most effective ways to protect oneself from the novel coronavirus is to wash hands rigorously. (Instagram/@sarashakeel)
Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

Five Arabic smash hits to sing while you wash your hands

Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: From governments to the World Health Organization and countless online infographics, experts are warning the public that one of  the most effective ways to protect oneself, and others, from the novel coronavirus is to wash our hands rigorously. 

Hand hygiene is incredibly important as one of the most common ways to get sick involves simply touching a public surface that’s contaminated with a virus or bacteria and transferring the matter to your eyes, mouth or nose. The average human touches their face about 200 times a day, inviting microbes in through the mucous membranes of the eyes, nose or mouth.

Experts, including the Center For Disease Control and Prevention, recommend lathering up for a full 20 seconds, followed by a 10-second rinse, or in other words, as long as it takes to sing “Happy Birthday.”

But if you’re sick of singing “Happy Birthday” or simply want to mix it up, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to compile a list of alternative tunes to sing to make sure you’re washing your hands for long enough that they clean and free of germs. Read on for five Arabic songs to sing while you scrub.

‘Ah w noss’ - Nancy Ajram

Start at the beginning and sing until she croons "W hateba enta akeed khasran."

‘Boshret Kheir’ - Hussain Al-Jasmi

Start at the beginning and sing until "Di boshret khair." 

‘Youm wara youm’ - Cheb Mami

Start at the beginning and sing until "Habibi w adeeni gait."

‘Ya tabtab’ - Nancy Ajram

Start at the beginning and sing until "Eza ardy." 

‘Nari Narain’ - Hisham Abbas

Start at the beginning and sing until "Agmal Kalam b A'youno alo an el hawa, habibi da." 

Kuwaiti influencer faces investigation for promoting 'coronavirus test'

Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

Kuwaiti influencer faces investigation for promoting 'coronavirus test'

  • Media reports said the Kuwaiti health ministry had referred Al-Fahad to the general prosecution
  • The influencer shared a video of herself holding the product which she claimed can be used to detect the new Covid-19 virus
Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: Kuwaiti social media influencer Fouz Al-Fahad has been referred to the public prosecutor after promoting to her followers a device she claimed detects the new coronavirus.
Media reports said the Kuwaiti health ministry had referred Al-Fahad to the general prosecution for investigation after she promoted the product on social media.
The influencer shared a video of herself holding the product which she claimed can be used at home to detect the new Covid-19 virus, with an accuracy of 95 percent.
Al-Fahad later deleted the video, and then shared a new story saying she was not promoting the product and did not mention its brand name or price. 
Kuwaiti lawyer Bashar Al-Nassar revealed in an interview, news channel Etbilarabi reported that the influencer could face a one-year jail term and could be fined up to 1,000 Kuwaiti dinars in penalty. 
“When you show a device and describe its properties, then this is an advertisement for the product, and this is prohibited by the health ministry,” the lawyer said. 
The 29-year-old fashion influencer announced last week that she married a Kuwaiti businessman. 
But Al-Fahad revealed that a lot of the couple’s plans were abandoned amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had a lot of plans prepared that we had to cancel because we have to abide by the country’s laws and, of course, we want everyone’s safety,” she said in a Snapchat video. 
In recent weeks, Kuwait has enforced a string of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infectious disease.

