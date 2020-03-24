Abu Dhabi’s Christian clergy spread message of unity amid coronavirus crisis

DUBAI: Christian clergy in Abu Dhabi have created a video calling on their congregations to pray at their homes every day at 7 p.m., the choice of the hour 19:00 acting as a reminder of the dangers of COVID-19.

The churches of Abu Dhabi joined forces to create the video message calling on members of their congregation to use “patience and prayer” and to follow guidelines issued by the government as efforts continue to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The video shows members of the clergy of different denominations present one joint message of tolerance.

A statement issued by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, which licenses churches in the emirate, said the clergy spoke “from the heart of Abu Dhabi to the world, addressing the audience in a harmonized and consistent manner, emphasizing their love and loyalty to the place where they live, and the hope and freedom they enjoy.”

The video message called for a unification of joint efforts beyond the differences of different sects and religious doctrines.

And it called on people to “dedicate prayers and stand together with the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates to combat the virus, which will be eliminated.”

The video was created by recording footage remotely to ensure social distancing and keep people safe and well.

“The Department of Community Development has praised the honest prayers to save Abu Dhabi and the world, which reflects the deep ties among residents of all creeds and religions, and their sincere love to the UAE and prayers for this epidemic to be completely eliminated from the world.”