You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi’s Christian clergy spread message of unity amid coronavirus crisis

Abu Dhabi’s Christian clergy spread message of unity amid coronavirus crisis

Churches will remain empty during the crisis. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mf8ym

Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Christian clergy spread message of unity amid coronavirus crisis

  • Clergy call on congregations to pray at home at 7 p.m.
  • Video calls on people to act on government restrictions
Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Christian clergy in Abu Dhabi have created a video calling on their congregations to pray at their homes every day at 7 p.m., the choice of the hour 19:00 acting as a reminder of the dangers of COVID-19.

The churches of Abu Dhabi joined forces to create the video message calling on members of their congregation to use “patience and prayer” and to follow guidelines issued by the government as efforts continue to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The video shows members of the clergy of different denominations present one joint message of tolerance.

A statement issued by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, which licenses churches in the emirate, said the clergy spoke “from the heart of Abu Dhabi to the world, addressing the audience in a harmonized and consistent manner, emphasizing their love and loyalty to the place where they live, and the hope and freedom they enjoy.”

The video message called for a unification of joint efforts beyond the differences of different sects and religious doctrines.

And it called on people to “dedicate prayers and stand together with the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates to combat the virus, which will be eliminated.”

The video was created by recording footage remotely to ensure social distancing and keep people safe and well.

“The Department of Community Development has praised the honest prayers to save Abu Dhabi and the world, which reflects the deep ties among residents of all creeds and religions, and their sincere love to the UAE and prayers for this epidemic to be completely eliminated from the world.”

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus COVID-19 UAE religion

Related

Media
UAE lifts ban on online call apps in coronavirus crisis
Lifestyle
Reebok suspends ties with Dubai fitness influencer over comments amid coronavirus crisis

UAE lifts ban on online call apps in coronavirus crisis

Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

UAE lifts ban on online call apps in coronavirus crisis

  • The apps include Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Blackboard, Microsoft’s Skype for Business and Google Hangouts Meet
  • Schools and colleges began distance learning on March 22
Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has announced plans to lift the ban on some boycotted apps, such as Skype for Business, in an effort to help companies function during the coronavirus crisis, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said it was working with network providers to enable companies to use Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Blackboard, Microsoft’s Skype for Business and Google Hangouts Meet.

The authority said these apps will be available as they assist people in their work and study at a distance.

Previously the Ministry of Education closed schools, bringing forward the spring break, and calling on students and teachers to take part in distance learning.

Schools and colleges have been closed since March 8 and distance learning began on Monday, March 22 and will run until at least April 2.

There are 198 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, out of which 41 recovered and 2 died.

Topics: China Coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus China

Related

Middle-East
As UAE malls fall silent amid coronavirus controls, the supermarkets will remain open
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: The world goes into lockdown with curfews and closures in the fight against coronavirus

Latest updates

Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho join coronavirus battle in local communities
64 Ethiopians found dead in cargo container in Mozambique
US could overtake Europe as coronavirus epicenter: WHO
Kuwaiti influencer faces investigation for promoting 'coronavirus test'
Paolo Maldini and Prince Albert II of Monaco among celebrities testing positive for coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.