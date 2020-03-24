Bangladesh deploys army to stem coronavirus crisis

You are here

Four deaths and 39 infections were reported across the country.
SHEHAB SUMON

  • Public health experts say country at ‘extreme risk’ due to deadly outbreak 
  • “We are urging people to maintain home quarantine very strictly”: disease control director
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Troops appeared on the streets of Bangladesh on Tuesday to assist law enforcers in implementing a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) official told Arab News.

“Our army has reached all the districts across the country and met civil administration officials to assess the needs of their localities. Now, we are finalizing the plans on the ground to intervene in the situation,” Lt. Col Abdullah Ibn Zaid, the director of ISPR, said.

He added that both the airforce and navy were on standby “to carry emergency medical supplies to the remote areas” and to “bring critical patients to the hospital, as and when required.”

The move follows repeated appeals by the government urging people to stay at home and limit the spread of the deadly disease.

According to Meerjadi Sabrina Flora, the director of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), Bangladesh reported its first COVID-19 infection on March 8.

As of Tuesday, four deaths and 39 infections were reported across the country.

“We are currently at stage 3, according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), where the community-level spread is not that much in evidence,” said Professor Shahnila Ferdousi, the director of disease control at the IEDCR. 

“We are urging people to maintain home quarantine very strictly and avoid any mass gatherings and public transportation. If we can do so, we will overcome this unprecedented crisis,” she said.

Public health experts raised the red flag on Tuesday, warning Bangladeshis of the “extreme risk” facing the country. 

“We don’t have any scope to be complacent. The country needs to make an all-out effort to resist the coronavirus spread,” said Dr Mushtuq Husain, an adviser at the IEDCR, suggesting that community halls and large spaces be turned into quarantine spaces.

On Monday, to ensure people stayed at home the government announced a 10-day public holiday from March 26 to April 4.

This was followed by the authorities extending the closure of all educational institutions until April 9, on Tuesday.

As additional precautionary measures, all domestic flights have been suspended from Tuesday midnight, too, while railway and inland water transport services will remain inoperational for an indefinite period. 

The government has also decided to suspend all public transport from March 26 to April 4, as announced by Obaidul Quader, the Minister for Road, Transport and Bridges, on Tuesday.

He added, however, that the transport of emergency supplies and food materials will be exempt from the temporary ban.
 

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi decrees 21-day lockdown to curb coronavirus

Updated 20 min 26 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi decrees 21-day lockdown to curb coronavirus

  • India’s stay-at-home order puts nearly one-fifth of the world’s population under lockdown
Updated 20 min 26 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented move, India declared 21 days of lockdown for its 1.3 billion citizens from midnight on Tuesday to contain the escalating coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on Tuesday evening in a televised address to the nation.

“From midnight, the entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown. To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family, every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown,”  Modi said in his second address in the last five days.

He added that: “21 days’ lockdown may seem to be a long time, but this is the only way to ensure everyone is safe. If we don’t handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years.”

Referring to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, the prime minister said that it takes 67 days for the virus to spread to 100,000 people, 11 days to reach 200,000 people but only four days to reach the next 100,000.

Modi also announced 15,000 crore rupees ($2 million) of assistance to develop the country’s health care system so it can deal with COVID-19. The money will be used to improve testing facilities, personal protective equipment, intensive care units, ventilators and for training medical workers.

Major states of India had already announced lockdowns on Sunday by sealing borders and only giving freedom of movement to essential services.

From midnight on Tuesday, all domestic flights have been suspended until March 31. This comes almost a week after the suspension of all international flights.

Train services across the country were put on hold until March 31 from Sunday.

Delhi has been in a state of lockdown since Monday with the suspension of all public transport and the sealing of the border.

India has more than 500 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, with ten recorded deaths so far.

Medical experts worry that without stringent measures like social distancing and quarantines, the virus will become overwhelming in the world’s second-most populous nation.

“Social distancing and lockdowns are the only answer to contain the virus. A country like India cannot cope with the virus if it spreads to the community,” Dr Arvind Kumar, who works at Delhi-based Sir Gangaram Hospital, told Arab News.

Immediately after the prime minister’s announcement on Tuesday, people flocked to grocery and vegetable shops.

“This is unprecedented. We have to stock some rations to sustain in this emergency. The announcement is too sudden”,  Sambhu Prasad, a resident of Mokama in Bihar’s Patna district, told Arab News.

Delhi-based political analyst and economist Pranjoy Guha Thakaruta said that Modi should have announced some specific measures for poor people to cope with the crisis.

“Why did the prime minister not announce any specific measures for the poor, the daily-wage worker and the homeless? How will they survive for the next 3 weeks? What about those who are faced with a choice of either feeding their families or contracting the virus?”

 

