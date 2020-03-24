You are here

  • Home
  • Three US sailors on aircraft carrier test positive

Three US sailors on aircraft carrier test positive

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) operates in the Arabian Sea conducting maritime security operations in this U.S. Navy photo taken April 21, 2015. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/249pq

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Three US sailors on aircraft carrier test positive

  • The three sailors are being removed from the ship and admitted to a Defense Department hospital
  • Navy officials say those who came in contact with the trio are in isolation aboard the ship
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly says three sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for coronavirus. The aircraft carrier at sea in Asia last made a port call 15 days ago in Vietnam.
The chief of naval operations, Adm. Michael Gilday, says there currently is no plan to pull the carrier from its mission. He says the three sailors are being removed from the ship and admitted to a Defense Department hospital.
Navy officials say those who came in contact with the trio are in isolation aboard the ship, as best they can do that while at sea. But the officials couldn’t say say how many are in isolation.

Topics: US China Coronavirus coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Bangladesh deploys army to stem coronavirus crisis

Bangladesh deploys army to stem coronavirus crisis

Updated 8 min 31 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Bangladesh deploys army to stem coronavirus crisis

  • Public health experts say country at ‘extreme risk’ due to deadly outbreak 
  • “We are urging people to maintain home quarantine very strictly”: disease control director
Updated 8 min 31 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Troops appeared on the streets of Bangladesh on Tuesday to assist law enforcers in implementing a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) official told Arab News.

“Our army has reached all the districts across the country and met civil administration officials to assess the needs of their localities. Now, we are finalizing the plans on the ground to intervene in the situation,” Lt. Col Abdullah Ibn Zaid, the director of ISPR, said.

He added that both the airforce and navy were on standby “to carry emergency medical supplies to the remote areas” and to “bring critical patients to the hospital, as and when required.”

The move follows repeated appeals by the government urging people to stay at home and limit the spread of the deadly disease.

According to Meerjadi Sabrina Flora, the director of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), Bangladesh reported its first COVID-19 infection on March 8.

As of Tuesday, four deaths and 39 infections were reported across the country.

“We are currently at stage 3, according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), where the community-level spread is not that much in evidence,” said Professor Shahnila Ferdousi, the director of disease control at the IEDCR. 

“We are urging people to maintain home quarantine very strictly and avoid any mass gatherings and public transportation. If we can do so, we will overcome this unprecedented crisis,” she said.

Public health experts raised the red flag on Tuesday, warning Bangladeshis of the “extreme risk” facing the country. 

“We don’t have any scope to be complacent. The country needs to make an all-out effort to resist the coronavirus spread,” said Dr Mushtuq Husain, an adviser at the IEDCR, suggesting that community halls and large spaces be turned into quarantine spaces.

On Monday, to ensure people stayed at home the government announced a 10-day public holiday from March 26 to April 4.

This was followed by the authorities extending the closure of all educational institutions until April 9, on Tuesday.

As additional precautionary measures, all domestic flights have been suspended from Tuesday midnight, too, while railway and inland water transport services will remain inoperational for an indefinite period. 

The government has also decided to suspend all public transport from March 26 to April 4, as announced by Obaidul Quader, the Minister for Road, Transport and Bridges, on Tuesday.

He added, however, that the transport of emergency supplies and food materials will be exempt from the temporary ban.
 

Topics: Bangladesh China Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Scientists in Bangladesh develop $3 virus testing kit
Special
World
No coronavirus among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh: WHO

Latest updates

Three US sailors on aircraft carrier test positive
Iran turns away Medecins Sans Frontieres coronavirus hospital
Bangladesh deploys army to stem coronavirus crisis
Saudi Arabia's crown prince discusses coronavirus with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
Sri Lankans welcome measures to breathe life into virus-hit economy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.