Texas’ lieutenant governor says US should get ‘back to work’

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that the US should go back to work in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic and that people who are over the age of 70 can ‘take care of ourselves.’ (AP Photo)
  • Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: ‘Let’s get back to work. Let’s get back to living. Let’s be smart about it. And those of us who are 70 plus, we’ll take care of ourselves. But don’t sacrifice the country.’
  • Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction — the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system
AUSTIN, Texas: Texas’ lieutenant governor said Monday night that the US should get back to work in the face of the global pandemic and that people over the age of 70, who the Centers for Disease Control says are at higher risk for the coronavirus, will “take care of ourselves.”
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the comments while appearing on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Patrick, 69, went on the program after President Donald Trump said earlier Monday that he wanted the country getting back to business in weeks, not months.
“Let’s get back to work. Let’s get back to living. Let’s be smart about it,” Patrick said. “And those of us who are 70 plus, we’ll take care of ourselves. But don’t sacrifice the country.”
Patrick went on to suggest on the show that there were lots of grandparents like him and that he doesn’t “want the whole country to be sacrificed.” His remarks were met with a swift backlash on social media, and on Tuesday, Patrick issued a statement that did not address older Americans but did say that if Trump decides more time is needed, he trusts the president’s judgment.
Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction — staying home from work and isolating themselves — the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system, as it has in parts of Italy, leading to many more deaths. While the worst outbreaks are concentrated in certain parts of the country, such as New York, experts warn that the highly infectious disease is certain to spread.
Patrick is a firebrand conservative and former talk radio show host who was elected to office in 2014. He was the Texas chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 and has pushed the Texas Senate that he oversees further to the right.
Texas has had more than 350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths related to the virus. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has resisted calling a stay-at-home order for all of Texas, but local officials in Dallas and San Antonio have issued such orders.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Three US sailors on aircraft carrier test positive

Updated 24 March 2020
AP

Three US sailors on aircraft carrier test positive

  • The three sailors are being removed from the ship and admitted to a Defense Department hospital
  • Navy officials say those who came in contact with the trio are in isolation aboard the ship
Updated 24 March 2020
AP

WASHINGTON: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly says three sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for coronavirus. The aircraft carrier at sea in Asia last made a port call 15 days ago in Vietnam.
The chief of naval operations, Adm. Michael Gilday, says there currently is no plan to pull the carrier from its mission. He says the three sailors are being removed from the ship and admitted to a Defense Department hospital.
Navy officials say those who came in contact with the trio are in isolation aboard the ship, as best they can do that while at sea. But the officials couldn’t say say how many are in isolation.

