Saudi ministry warns against ‘even small gatherings’

Municipal officials in Tabuk inspect a market to ensure the supply, quality and price of food items and essential goods. The municipality is also taking steps to ensure cleanliness to check the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (SPA)
Updated 25 March 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Saudi Arabia reports first death as the total number of cases reaches 767
JEDDAH: Saudi health authorities on Tuesday urged citizens to avoid “even small gatherings” which could prove “very dangerous” in spreading the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The warning came as the Kingdom reported its first death from the virus — a 51-year-old Afghan resident in Madinah – and 205 new cases of infection, the biggest single daily jump since the start of the outbreak.
Ministry of Health spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, urged people to stay indoors for as long as possible to help the Kingdom’s efforts to slow the spread of the killer COVID-19.
“We urge everyone to stay away from gatherings, whether these gatherings are of a limited number or not. Of course, gathering in larger numbers is undoubtedly very dangerous, but even in limited numbers inside houses or outside homes is very dangerous and we warn everyone of gatherings,” he said.
Speaking at a daily press conference on the health crisis, Al-Aly pointed out that the number of reported cases of infection around the world was still rising, as were deaths.
Of the 205 newly registered cases in Saudi Arabia, more than half (119) had been linked to travel and people coming into the country from abroad, he said, adding that all the individuals were in isolation.
“This fact gives importance of early precautionary steps to isolate cases healthily since their entry to Saudi Arabia, and thus the emergence of these cases, is proactively controlled and monitored,” said Al-Aly.
Officials revealed a cities breakdown of new and announced cases in the Kingdom showing Jeddah the highest with 82, Riyadh (69), Al-Baha (12), Bisha (8), Najran (8), Abha (6), Dammam (6), Qatif (6), Jazan (3), Alkhobar (2), Dhahran (2) and Madinah (1).

FASTFACTS

• 205 new cases reported in the Kingdom on Tuesday.

• Of the 767 cases, most patients are stable.

• Nine more patients had recovered taking the total to 28.

“The total number confirmed in Saudi Arabia, from the beginning of case registration, is 767,” the ministry spokesman added. “Most cases are stable and reassuring. They are receiving appropriate health care in accordance with standards and treatment guides, and three cases among them are critical with one death.”
The Afghan man who died had applied for health care at an emergency department, but his condition was already at an advanced and critical stage. “His health deteriorated rapidly, and he died last night,” said Al-Aly.
However, nine more patients had recovered from the COVID-19 infection taking the total to 28.
He urged people to observe personal hygiene, such as frequently washing their hands, to stay at home for as long as possible, not to attend any meetings or gatherings, and to keep away from anyone in health isolation for at least 14 days.

Citizens experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call 937, use a medical app such as Sehha, or contact their nearest health center or hospital.

Saudi grocery delivery app receives $18 million for region-wide expansion

Updated 26 March 2020
Hala Tashkandi

  • According to Bloomberg, the funds were raised from investors, including venture capital fund STV and Middle East Venture Partners
  • The app promises that all groceries and products will be carefully chosen and packaged for customers to be delivered directly to their houses
RIYADH: Local grocery delivery app Nana Direct has raised $18 million for an expansion across the Middle East in order to meet the rising demand for delivery services created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nana Direct is the first online grocery shopping and home delivery service in Saudi Arabia, developed by Saudi youth who “aspire to build a sophisticated shopping and delivery system.”

The app promises that all groceries and products will be carefully chosen and packaged for customers to be delivered directly to their houses — an appealing concept to many under the present circumstances.

According to Bloomberg, the funds were raised from investors, including venture capital fund STV and Middle East Venture Partners.

Nana Direct has tripled its capacity and plans to expand further due to the newly imposed curfew in Saudi Arabia.

Founder Sami Al-Helwah spoke in an interview about the company’s objectives, as well as the opportunity to expand into a still-growing market.

“The penetration of online grocery shopping in the region is very low, and our target is to expand across the region and beyond groceries into other products," he said. "Ultimately, we want to become the Amazon of the Middle East.”

Online shopping in general is still establishing roots in the region, but several strong players have already achieved renown, from food delivery services such as Talabat and HungerStation to clothing delivery services like JollyChic and SheIn and general shopping websites such as Souq and Noon. Plenty of the Kingdom’s citizens and residents are now turning to the internet to get their shopping done.

However, online grocery shopping is still a new concept to most Saudis, who are more accustomed to doing their own grocery shopping or sending a driver or maid to the store to take care it instead.

Ahmad Al-Shammari, a principal at STV, said that Nana Direct could be a game changer during the pandemic and highlighted how this could affect the future of online retail.

“Nana is helping Saudi Arabia deal with the breakout of coronavirus and has seen a big increase in user numbers,” he said. "We are hoping this will accelerate the shift to online grocery shopping in the region.”

Currently confined to their homes and restricted by a curfew, Saudis seem to find the idea enticing enough to try, provided the company can deliver on their promises.

“I would definitely try it out,” said Huda Al-Haqbani, who currently sends her driver to do all her shopping. “I wouldn’t go to the supermarket these days. That’s just asking for trouble. But if they really do send quality produce and follow proper hygienic practices, I would love to give it a try.”

Ali Al-Zahrani, a high school assistant principal and youth counselor, said: “It’s great to see Saudi youth working so hard to benefit other people. This is exactly the kind of result you want to see from a crisis like this.”

