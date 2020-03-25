Saudi Red Crescent fields almost 500 calls on first night of curfew

JEDDAH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Jeddah on Monday received 493 emergency calls — the first day of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) curfew.
Jeddah-based spokesman for the authority, Abdullah Ahmed Abu Zaid, told the Sabq newspaper that it was important for people to comply with directives to stay at home. In emergencies, people could contact the authority’s phone service on 997 or use its Asafny app, he said.
Red Crescent Authority directors have been carrying out inspections to ensure that arrangements are in place to deal with any situation and medical teams have been working to assist those in need. Training exercises have also been taking place to test procedures for moving COVID-19 patients from their homes to designated medical centers.
In an interview with Rotana Khaleejiya’s “Ya Hala” program, the authority’s medical director, Dr. Mishaal Al-Enezi, said teams were ready to tackle the pandemic in all Saudi regions, including rural areas. “We have 7,200 employees, paramedics, specialists and doctors working around the clock across the regions of the Kingdom.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• The Saudi Red Crescent Authority can be contacted through its call service 997.
• The authority’s app ‘Asafny’ can also be used in case of an emergency.
Al-Enezi said that 98 percent of suspected COVID-19 reports had turned out to be negative. “We’re currently going through a seasonal change, but any changes in temperature or anyone showing signs of flu is being isolated until their test results are negative.”
Speaking on TV morning show “Sabah Al-Saudiah,” general director of Hail’s Red Crescent Authority, Abdulrahman Al-Yahya, said: “We receive reports daily on emergencies, accidents and obviously suspected cases of coronavirus through our emergency number and apps.
“Our operatives then question cases and if a case is suspicious, they dispatch an ambulance near to the patient’s location and delegate with the necessary medical center that shall receive the patient.”