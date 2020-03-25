You are here

Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter amid virus

Donald Trump gives an update on the coronavirus in the US. (AP)
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is hoping the United States will be reopened by Easter as he weighs how to relax nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job during the coronavirus outbreak, while contradicting the warnings of public health officials on the direction of the crisis.
With lives and the economy hanging in the balance, and with many health officials calling for stricter — not looser — restrictions on public interactions, Trump said he was already looking toward easing the adviseries that have sidelined workers, shuttered schools and led to a widespread economic slowdown.
“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” he said during a Fox News virtual town hall. Easter is just over two weeks away — Apr. 12.
“Wouldn’t it be great to have all of the churches full?” Trump said in a subsequent interview. “You’ll have packed churches all over our country.”
And as scientists warned the worst is yet to come — with hospital systems tested beyond their capacity and health workers sidelined by exposure — Trump addressed the nation, saying he was beginning “to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Health experts have made clear that unless Americans continue to dramatically limit social interaction — staying home from work and isolating themselves — the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system, as it has in parts of Italy, leading to many more deaths. While the worst outbreaks are concentrated in certain parts of the country, such as New York, experts warn that the highly infectious disease is certain to spread.
The US is now more than a week into an unprecedented 15-day effort to encourage all Americans to drastically scale back their public activities. The guidelines, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are voluntary, but many state and local leaders have issued mandatory restrictions in line with, or even tighter than, those issued by the CDC.
On Monday, the US saw its biggest jump yet in the death toll from the virus, with more than 650 American deaths now attributed to COVID-19. Trump’s comments come after dire warnings by officials in hard-hit areas. New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his state’s hospital system will soon hit a breaking point — resulting in avoidable deaths — even with the restrictions already in place.
“I gave it two weeks,” Trump said during the town hall from the Rose Garden. He argued that tens of thousands of Americans die each year from the seasonal flu and in automobile accidents and “we don’t turn the country off.”
When the 15-day period ends next Monday, he said, “We’ll assess at that time and we’ll give it some more time if we need a little more time, but we need to open this country up.” He added, “We have to go back to work, much sooner than people thought.”
Trump’s Easter target was not immediately embraced by Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator for the White House task force, who indicated any move would have to be guided by data still being collected. She suggested that public health professionals could recommend a general easing, while pushing for local restrictions to remain in the hardest-hit areas.
Trump acknowledged that some want the guidance to continue, but claimed without providing evidence that keeping the guidance in place would lead to deaths from suicide and depression.
“I’m sure that we have doctors that would say, ‘Let’s keep it closed for two years,’” Trump said. “No, we got to get it open.”
He added, “This cure is worse than the problem.”
Trump’s reassessment comes as the White House is encouraging lawmakers on Capitol Hill to pass a roughly $2 trillion stimulus package to ease the financial pain for Americans and hard-hit industries.
Trump’s enthusiasm for getting people back to work comes as he takes stock of the political toll the outbreak is taking. It sets up a potential conflict with medical professionals, including many within his government, who have called for more social restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, not fewer.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases and a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, did not appear at the virtual town hall, but Trump denied there were any tensions between the two men.
Lawmakers have suggested they’ll look to Fauci for guidance on when the restrictions should be lifted.
“I’m going to take my lead from Anthony Fauci,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Virginia, said on CNN. “That’s the person I trust, that’s the person Americans trust.
Fauci told WMAL radio in Washington on Tuesday that Trump has always heeded his recommendations.
“The president has listened to what I have said and to what the other people on the task force have said,” Fauci said. “When I have made recommendations he has taken them. He’s never countered or overridden me, the idea of just pitting one against the other is just not helpful.”
Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, told reporters Tuesday that “public health includes economic health.”
“That’s the key point. And it’s not either-or. It’s not either-or, and that’s why we’re taking a fresh look at it,” he said.
During a private conference call with roughly 30 conservative leaders on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence reinforced Trump’s eagerness to lift coronavirus-related work and travel restrictions “in a matter of weeks, not months.”
When pressed on a specific timeline for lifting restrictions, Pence said there would be no formal decisions made until the current 15-day period of social distancing was complete, according to a conference call participant who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of the private discussion.
Pence told the group that accommodations would need to be made for the highest-risk populations if and when restrictions begin to be lifted.
Despite Trump’s rosy talk, other elements of the government were digging in for the long haul. Top defense and military leaders on Tuesday warned department personnel that the virus problems could extend for eight to 10 weeks, or even into the summer.
Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a Defense Department town hall meeting that restrictions could go into late May or June, possibly even July. He said there are a variety of models from other countries, so the exact length of the virus and necessary restrictions are not yet clear.

UK lockdown begins as govt ramps up coronavirus response

Updated 25 March 2020
AFP

UK lockdown begins as govt ramps up coronavirus response

  • UK to open 4,000-bed field hospital at a London exhibition center to treat coronavirus cases
  • Johnson on Monday imposed a three-week lockdown to tackle the outbreak
Updated 25 March 2020
AFP

LONDON: Britain on Tuesday said it will open a 4,000-bed field hospital at a London exhibition center to treat coronavirus cases in the latest measure to tackle the outbreak after the government ordered a nationwide lockdown.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday imposed a three-week lockdown to tackle the outbreak, which has seen 422 deaths and 8,077 cases in Britain.
He urged people to “stay at home” to stop close-contact transmission and ease pressure on the state-run National Health Service, amid concern at current rates of infection.
Non-essential shops and services were told to shut, with unprecedented peacetime restrictions on movement, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people.
In further measures, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the NHS Nightingale Hospital will start running next week at the giant ExCeL venue in the east of the capital.
“The NHS Nightingale Hospital will comprise two wards, each of 2,000 people,” he told a news conference.
“With the help of the military and NHS clinicians, we will make sure we have the capacity we need so everyone can get the support they need.”
Hancock announced a boost in numbers for overstretched medical teams, announcing that 11,800 retired and former NHS workers would return to duties.
They would be bolstered by 5,500 final-year medics and 18,700 student nurses in their last year of study from next week.
“In total that’s over 35,000 more staff coming to the NHS when the country needs the NHS most,” he told reporters in a “virtual” news conference from Downing Street.
He also called for 250,000 volunteers to help with grocery shopping and delivering medicine to the elderly and those self-isolating.
The first day of lockdown saw many streets deserted, although reduced traffic still circulated in London and construction workers were allowed to stay on site.
Britons were told to stay inside, except to buy essential, medicine or take daily exercise.
But there were questions about the extent of the measures and how they will be enforced.
The prime minister’s spokesman said police would use their discretion in enforcing the lockdown and focus on dispersing groups of people.
Anyone flouting the ban would be fined £30 ($35, 33 euros) but that could rise “significantly.”
Those failing to pay “could be subject to criminal proceedings and a summary conviction,” he added.
Police numbers though were thinly spread even before the outbreak which has caused further shortages due to officers self-isolating.
But there was concern about the guidelines after another day of packed rush-hour trains on the London Underground “Tube” network, partly because of a reduced virus-hit timetable.
Hancock urged London Mayor Sadiq Khan to increase tube services but he said that was impossible because growing numbers of staff were off sick or self-isolating.
Britain has been slower than some of its neighbors to impose a shutdown and introduce compulsory testing of anyone displaying symptoms to give a truer picture of the virus’ spread.
Johnson insists he has been following the scientific advice, but some commentators suggest his instinctive dislike of telling people what to do has played a part.
The government last week told people to maintain ‘social distancing’ and on Friday shut pubs, restaurants and cafes only to see crowds packing parks and beaches over the sunny weekend.
AFP reporters on Tuesday reported quiet streets with shops shuttered and pavements emptied except for joggers and dog walkers.
In Edinburgh — heavily reliant on tourism — tour guides, buses, bagpipers on street corners were nowhere to be seen, as the Scottish capital turned into a ghost town.
Johnson’s government has already announced unprecedented measures to help businesses and workers hit by the economic fallout as the latest statistics showed a record slump in industrial output.
But pressure remains on finance minister Rishi Sunak to provide further relief measures for Britain’s estimated five million self-employed workers.
He promised an announcement “in the coming days.”

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus United Kingdom Britain

Related

World
UK’s Boris Johnson orders shops closed, no gatherings over virus
Middle-East
Proposed UK law to shut door on historic war crimes cases

