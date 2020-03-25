Jordan eases nationwide curfew and allows shops to open

You are here

People stand in line to buy bread from a bus in front of their homes after Jordan announced it would extend a curfew indefinitely. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • As of Wednesday people would be allowed to leave their homes from 10 a.m. to 18:00 p.m.
AMMAN: Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Tuesday the government would allow people to go on foot to buy groceries in neighborhood shops to ease daily life for the nearly 10 million inhabitants under a tight curfew to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The curfew was imposed on Saturday after King Abdullah enacted an emergency decree giving the government sweeping powers to enforce an army-imposed curfew and other measures that restrict civil and political liberties. The government justified the severe restrictions by saying that many people had flouted calls to stay at home, risking the fast spread of the virus.
Shops, bakeries and even pharmacies have since closed in a complete lockdown of businesses and commercial activity, and the army, which was deployed on streets across the country, warned that anyone leaving their homes would face up to a year in jail.
Razzaz said that as of Wednesday people would be allowed to leave their homes from 10 a.m. to 18:00 p.m. to walk to corner shops, groceries, bakeries and pharmacies.
“I understand the worry and anxiety. ... The curfew is not a natural state that we have ever experienced before and reflects negatively and psychologically on us,” Razazz said.
Large supermarkets will reopen on Thursday to sell goods online and to be home-delivered, also to avoid crowding in public places, Razzaz said in a briefing.
Razzaz warned any stampede or rush in any shops would prompt immediate closure. He said the ban on private vehicles would be maintained.
“Either there is discipline or we will close shops that we see congestion,” he said.
Jordan a week ago closed land and sea border crossings with Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Israel, and suspended all incoming and outgoing flights.
The government brought in public transport buses on Tuesday to help bakeries sell bread in residential neighborhoods across the country. But panic buying in some inner city areas erupted as people rushed from their homes for bread, which many Jordanians consume as a daily staple food item, witnesses said.
Health Minister Saad Jaber said on Tuesday that confirmed cases of the virus jumped to 153, with 26 new cases in the biggest daily rise since numbers began to steadily grow last week. There have been no deaths.

Life under lockdown has become complicated, say Parisian Arabs

A medic tests a commuter at a drive-through testing site for the COVID-19 disease at a parking lot in front of a laboratory in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris. (Reuters)
Updated 25 March 2020
Rawaa Talass

Life under lockdown has become complicated, say Parisian Arabs

  • Coronavirus becomes an enemy to normal everyday life, turning French capital into a ghost town
Updated 25 March 2020
Rawaa Talass

PARIS: The people of Paris are approaching their second week of lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak that has claimed over 600 lives in France. “We are at war” were the alarming words of President Emmanuel Macron, who lately described the virus as an “invisible, elusive” enemy.

It has become an enemy to the normalcy of everyday life, the running of businesses and social relations, turning the capital into a ghost town.
There is a popular Arabic saying: “Paradise without people is not worth going to.” This line of thinking was expressed by Parisians of Arab origin, who shared with Arab News what life is like under rigid confinement.
“Life in Paris has become complicated,” said Mahmoud Mseddi, a French-Tunisian baker at Boulangerie Maison Mseddi, in the 14th arrondissement. “We don’t go out anymore and the police are patrolling the streets everywhere. Everyone is staying at home — Paris is empty, no one is in the streets. I need to go out because I serve people in my bakery.”
Adapting to the current environment, Mseddi — whose bakery won the prestigious “Grand Prize for Best Parisian Baguette” in 2018 — had to make changes to keep his business afloat.
He closed one of his four bakeries due to a lack of customers. The other three operate seven days a week, opening and closing an hour earlier than usual. Clients are mostly buying fresh baguettes, which are an essential staple of their diet.
According to Mseddi, because clients fear catching the virus by leaving their homes, the quantity of baguette production has dropped significantly from 400 to 150 per day.
A maximum of two clients — distanced by one meter — are permitted in the bakery, creating a long queue outside. The Maison Mseddi team has also stepped up sanitizing measures.
“To reassure our clients, we use pliers as we have already been doing. We also wear gloves and masks, and clean our door handles and materials with alcohol. We try to do our utmost in cleaning, disinfecting and most of all surviving. It’s a difficult time.”
Born to a Lebanese father and a French mother, Sabrina El-Baba is a public relations coordinator who organizes events for French companies. “It’s difficult for me, because I’m actually alone. I would have loved to be with my family. Going to work helps a little, although the ambiance is still difficult. I usually walk to work, although I could use the bus, which is really empty nowadays. If the weather is pleasant, I prefer walking as I need to clear my mind — the virus is what I hear about all day long.”
In these unusual circumstances — where citizens are obliged to print an official form stating the reason they’re outside — El-Baba believes it’s important for people to stay in their homes, as it is a precautionary measure to protect the public. “It’s like we’re in wartime,” she said, adding: “I remember the war in Lebanon, and when we were told to not go out, we listened.”
Canadian-Lebanese Nathalie Abi-Nassif moved from Beirut in 2018 and is reaching the end of her unpaid leave, initially taken to get her master’s degree. She believes the abrupt arrival of the virus will slow down the hiring process.
Although Abi-Nassif lives away from her loved ones in Beirut, she is comfortable in Paris: “In terms of security, rights and quality of living, I prefer it here than Canada and Lebanon. Until the chaos in Lebanon becomes really minimal to the point where they have order, I will not be happy going there.”
Living in 15th arrondissement, Abi-Nassif said that all shops and eateries are closed, with the exception of pharmacies, bakeries and supermarkets — all of which have been authorized to remain open. She said that people weren’t buying excessively in supermarkets, unlike the start of the lockdown when people were panicking.
She said social distancing has had an effect on her mental wellbeing. Trying to cope with this new reality, Abi-Nassif spends time reading articles, attending webinars, meditating and taking the occasional but brief outdoor walk.
“This situation is draining me,” she said. “I think I’m not the only one, and the thing is, when you’re not in contact with people, it becomes extremely hard. I was in denial and now I’m accepting the situation and I need to organize my life around it as much as possible.”

