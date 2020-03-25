Sidra Capital has announced the Q4 dividends for its CMA-licensed US dollar Sidra Mutajara Fund, with total returns for 2019 amounting to 6 percent.
“Our $35 million Mutajara Fund invests mainly in trade finance contracts with the goal of generating sustainable, above benchmark returns. Offering higher returns than US deposit rates, which were around 1.25 percent during 2019, it represents an outstanding proposition for investors,” said Hani Baothman, vice chairman of Sidra Capital. “In addition, it provides investors with quarterly distributions and the option of liquidity through the quarterly exit feature.”
Sidra Capital is a CMA-regulated asset manager that specializes in alternative investments. Established in 2009 and headquartered in Saudi Arabia, the company focuses on real estate investment and Shariah-compliant private finance strategies.
Sidra Mutajara Fund distributes Q4 dividends
https://arab.news/6b44v
Sidra Mutajara Fund distributes Q4 dividends
Sidra Capital has announced the Q4 dividends for its CMA-licensed US dollar Sidra Mutajara Fund, with total returns for 2019 amounting to 6 percent.