You are here

  • Home
  • Sidra Mutajara Fund distributes Q4 dividends

Sidra Mutajara Fund distributes Q4 dividends

Hani Baothman, vice chairman of Sidra Capital.
Short Url

https://arab.news/6b44v

Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

Sidra Mutajara Fund distributes Q4 dividends

Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

Sidra Capital has announced the Q4 dividends for its CMA-licensed US dollar Sidra Mutajara Fund, with total returns for 2019 amounting to 6 percent.
“Our $35 million Mutajara Fund invests mainly in trade finance contracts with the goal of generating sustainable, above benchmark returns. Offering higher returns than US deposit rates, which were around 1.25 percent during 2019, it represents an outstanding proposition for investors,” said Hani Baothman, vice chairman of Sidra Capital. “In addition, it provides investors with quarterly distributions and the option of liquidity through the quarterly exit feature.”
Sidra Capital is a CMA-regulated asset manager that specializes in alternative investments. Established in 2009 and headquartered in Saudi Arabia, the company focuses on real estate investment and Shariah-compliant private finance strategies.

Topics: sidra mutajara fund

SAP to digitally transform Mobily’s customer experience

Mobily announced a digital transformation partnership with global technology company SAP to energize its sales force automation.
Updated 4 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

SAP to digitally transform Mobily’s customer experience

Updated 4 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Mobily, one of the Middle East’s largest communications companies, has announced a digital transformation partnership with global technology company SAP to energize its sales force automation.
In line with its digital transformation strategy, Mobily seeks to enhance business competitiveness by enhancing customer experiences, optimizing costs and sales, and bringing innovations faster to market.
“As Mobily grows, our digital transformation strategy calls for creating superior value for our B2B and B2C customers to foster digital business innovation to support Saudi Vision 2030,” said Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily. “Thanks to our partnership with SAP, we can understand and respond to our customers in real-time, further supporting our journey of being a progressive, passionate, and caring company.”
Mobily will deploy Sales Cloud, part of SAP C/4HANA customer experience suite, with five industry-leading cloud solution portfolios to foster business innovation, integration and agility. Mobily will run these solutions on SAP’s cloud data center in Saudi Arabia, with the project implemented by channel partner ITelligence.
“This project will showcase how Saudi Arabia’s intelligent enterprises can enhance overall customer engagement and services by combining customer experience data, ‘x-data,’ with operational data, ‘o-data,’ to listen, understand, and act on customer experiences,” said Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior vice president and managing director, SAP Middle East North. “Running on SAP’s Saudi Arabia cloud data center will enable Mobily to further scale up and drive customer-centric innovations and support seamless end-to-end customer journeys.”

Our digital transformation strategy calls for creating superior value for our B2B and B2C customers to foster digital business innovation to support Vision 2030.

Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily

NTT DATA is leveraging the expertise of its group company, ITelligence. NTT Data believes this project will be a touchstone and will serve as an inspiration in shaping the vision of the telecom industry.
“As one of the leading SAP customer experience digital transformation projects in Saudi Arabia, Mobily is showing best practices in integrating sales capabilities for business innovation and agility,” said Mohammad Amjad Ali, CEO, NTT DATA, Saudi Arabia, a joint venture company with Ali A. Tamimi Group. “Mobily has the secure, comprehensive, and flexible SAP customer experience solutions to deliver on its strategy and take Saudi Arabia’s telco innovation to the next level.”

Topics: SAP

Latest updates

Sidra Mutajara Fund distributes Q4 dividends
SAP to digitally transform Mobily’s customer experience
Maqta launches services via Single Window
Jordan eases nationwide curfew and allows shops to open
Airlines double estimate of revenue hit to $250bn

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.