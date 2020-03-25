Saudi public prosecutor warns against sharing videos of curfew violations

RIYADH: The Saudi public prosecutor has warned that anyone who posts on social media any photos or videos of violations of the newly imposed curfew order, or incites anyone else to break the curfew, faces prosecution.

In a message posted on Twitter, the bureau said that perpetrators will be charged under Article Six of the Information Crime Prevention Law, which carries a punishment of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to SR 3 million. The punishment will be applied to violators but informers will not be questioned, it added.

