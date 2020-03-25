Saudi public prosecutor warns against sharing videos of curfew violations

You are here

The Kingdom established a curfew on Sunday. (AN photo/Basheer Saleh)
RIYADH: The Saudi public prosecutor has warned that anyone who posts on social media any photos or videos of violations of the newly imposed curfew order, or incites anyone else to break the curfew, faces prosecution.

In a message posted on Twitter, the bureau said that perpetrators will be charged under Article Six of the Information Crime Prevention Law, which carries a punishment of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to SR 3 million. The punishment will be applied to violators but informers will not be questioned, it added.
 

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Najran region reviews steps taken curb coronavirus

Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz bin Musaed receives top regional officials to review the steps taken to curb coronavirus in the region. (SPA)
Updated 25 March 2020
Arab News

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Najran region reviews steps taken curb coronavirus

  • Sazudi Arabia has imposed a partial curfew from Monday evening to check the spread of the virus
Updated 25 March 2020
Arab News

NAJRAN: Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz bin Musaed praised on Tuesday people’s commitment to helping the government in its efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
He said all the measures have been taken for the health and safety of citizens and residents.
The officials — the regional pubic prosecutor, Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Asmari, and the regional police chief, Maj. Gen Saeed bin Mohammed Abu Dhiba —briefed the governor on the procedures of shutting down parks, intensifying cleaning and environmental sanitation efforts, and increasing field monitoring and control.
The governor lauded the efforts of all government agencies.
In Najran, 2,013 sites have been sanitized since the launch of the preventive plan. Over 582 environmental monitoring and sanitation workers and 1,217 cleaning workers are taking part in the drive.
The Kingdom has imposed a partial curfew from Monday evening to check the spread of the virus. A royal court statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency said the curfew will start at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. every day for 21 days.
The order requires all people to stay in their homes during the curfew hours for their own safety.
The statement said the Ministry of Interior will undertake the necessary measures to implement the curfew, and all civil and military authorities are ordered to cooperate fully.

