Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Khalifa issues law turning ADX to a public joint shares company

Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has issued a law transforming the Abu Dhabi Securities Market into a public joint shares company. (Reuters)
Updated 25 March 2020
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Khalifa issues law turning ADX to a public joint shares company

Updated 25 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has issued a law transforming the Abu Dhabi Securities Market (ADX) into a public joint shares company.

ADX would be fully owned by the newly rebranded ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, formerly the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company.

Among the more than 25 companies in ADQ’s portfolio include General Holding Corporation, also known as Senaat, Image Nation, Abu Dhabi Airports, Abu Dhabi Ports, Etihad Rail, Abu Dhabi Health Services (Seha) insurer Daman and Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company.

 

 

The newly regulated company will have capital funds of 500 million dirhams, divided into 500 million shares, with a name value of one dirham for each share, state news agency WAM reported.

It will also have 100 million dirhams as export capital, divided into 100 million shares, with a name value of one dirham for each share, with all shares of the newly regulated company fully owned by ADQ, it added.

The newly regulated company will be responsible for managing and organizing the securities market, and enlisting and dealing in securities, depositing, settlements and central clearinghouse works.

ADX will also take charge of providing, preparing and managing securities dealings platforms, as well as providing the required services to issuers and brokers, in addition to the financial services and products related to the operational and commercial activities of the market, among others.

Airlines double estimate of revenue hit to $250bn

IATA said that 2.7 million jobs are supported by the airline indistry, many of which could be at risk in a deep recession. (Reuters)
Updated 25 March 2020
Reuters

Airlines double estimate of revenue hit to $250bn

  The coronavirus crisis could push many travel companies into bankruptcy
Updated 25 March 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Global airlines urged governments on Tuesday to speed up bailouts to rescue the air transport industry as they doubled their estimate of 2020 revenue losses from the coronavirus crisis to more than $250 billion.

“We clearly need massive action very quickly and urgently,” Alexandre de Juniac, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), told reporters on a conference call.
Airlines worldwide have grounded the majority of their fleets to preserve cash amid mounting travel restrictions designed to slow the spread of the epidemic.
The result has been huge pressure on the liquidity of airlines, up to half of which face possible bankruptcy in coming weeks if nothing is done to support the industry, IATA said.
“We have a liquidity crisis coming at full speed — no revenues and costs still on our (books), so we desperately need some cash,” de Juniac said.
His warning came after budget airline Ryanair told customers it had effectively written off the next two months, while European air traffic management body Eurocontrol said volumes on Monday were down more than 75 percent from the same day last year.
De Juniac, a former Air France-KLM boss, brushed aside a growing debate about whether relief for airlines should come with strings attached, such as new commitments on climate goals.
But he said the airline industry would continue efforts already under way to curb emissions once the crisis recedes.

“We are in an emergency situation. It’s no time for requirements. I’m sorry for that. We need a full-speed massive rescue package now,” de Juniac said.
With airlines at the front of bailout queues, green advocates fear climate action may lose momentum.
In the United States, Republicans have opposed providing bailouts to passenger and cargo carriers, proposing help in the form of $58 billion in loans and saying the government could demand stock, options or other equity in return.
IATA, which represents 280 airlines, including most of the world’s largest network carriers, said signs of a deep recession could delay a recovery in airline travel — in contrast with the fast rebound seen after previous epidemics.
That could mean “more of a U-shaped than V-shaped recovery,” chief economist Brian Pearce said, referring in the latter instance to the shape of the graph of air travel indicators seen after the SARS outbreak in 2003.
IATA says 2.7 million jobs are supported by the airline industry, with tens of thousands already being furloughed.
“There are a very large number of airlines that are more or less breaking even and ... facing losses. Those airlines are very fragile,” Pearce said.

