New Zealand ambassador reassures Kiwis living in the Gulf amid COVID-19 crisis

James Munro, New Zealand’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Yemen, has issued a statement reassuring Kiwis living and working in the Gulf. (File photo)
DUBAI: James Munro, New Zealand’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Yemen, has issued a statement reassuring Kiwis living and working in the said Gulf states of their home country’s effort to keep them safe as the coronavirus epidemic rages on.

The envoy likewise appealed to the almost 1,200 New Zealanders living in the said Gulf nations to register for the embassy’s safe travel facility amid stricter travel restrictions being imposed by some countries. Only 282 New Zealanders have registered so far to the embassy’s travel support facility, where the were required to enter their contact details and informed of travel advisories.

“If you register, we’re able to relay important information and account for your safety and wellbeing. If you are already registered, you will have received a series of message over the last ten days,” Munro said in his message.

 

 

“On 25 March, the New Zealand government released this advice: “We now advise all New Zealanders do not travel overseas at this time due to the outbreak of COVID-19, associated health risks and travel restrictions. Due to the difficulty travelers are experience returning home, New Zealanders overseas need to take steps to stay safely where they are and shelter in place.”,” the envoy added.

New Zealand will move to Alert Level 4 on Wednesday, as coronavirus has been deemed to have sustained, intensive transmission and widespread outbreaks that require the ‘eliminate’ response. All New Zealanders have been required to self-isolate, schools and non-essential businesses and government offices physically closed while travel has been limited.

Munro likewise offered precautions to New Zealanders in the region, including staying at home and practicing social distancing, heeding the advice of local authorities, setting up social media accounts to follow official alerts, monitoring local and having ample cash at hand.

“It is natural to be stressed and worried at this time. We all are. During these difficult times please find ways to stay connected to other Kiwis and in the words of our Prime Minister “be strong, but be kind, we will be ok.”,” Munro said.

Iran president warns of tough new measures against coronavirus

Iran president warns of tough new measures against coronavirus

  • New measures may be adopted as soon as Wednesday evening
  • Hundreds of thousands of Iranians ignored appeals to stay home during the Persian New Year holiday
TEHRAN: Iran’s president warned that his government was poised to introduce tough new measures against the coronavirus Wednesday as the death toll from one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks neared 2,000.
President Hassan Rouhani said that the new measures, which could be adopted as soon as Wednesday evening, included Iran’s first restrictions on movement to try to stem the spread of the virus and were likely to be “difficult” for the public.
So far, Iran has resisted imposing any lockdown, choosing instead to rely on verbal appeals for people to stay home.
But those have been widely ignored. Hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the roads as usual last weekend to spend the two-week Persian New Year holiday with family despite fears of the disease spreading from the big cities to the countryside.
“There has been a long debate within the National Committee for Fighting the Coronavirus about how to strengthen the measures we have taken,” Rouhani said in televised comments to the cabinet.
“We need to step up those measures,” he said, adding that the health ministry had “presented the committee with a plan” that could be “approved and published” during the day.
“It may create problems for people’s travel plans and require that people return home early,” the president said.
“It could stop the next wave of journeys. People have to realize that these are difficult decisions that are being taken to protect people’s lives.
“But we have no choice, because the lives of Iranians are important to us.”
Rouhani said the new measures would be adopted for 15 days and would be “implemented thoroughly until Saturday, April 4,” the day when children normally return to school after the holiday.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said Tuesday that a record 1,762 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed in Iran over the past 24 hours, taking the total so far to 24,811.
He announced 122 new deaths from the virus, raising the official toll to 1,934, the worst in the world after Italy, China and Spain.

