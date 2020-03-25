Carrefour in talks over Saudi curfew challenges

You are here

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a big increase in sales at Carrefour stores in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Frank Kane

  • MAF CEO Alain Bejjani: We are engaging with the (Saudi) government to try to get some special process for delivery to people during curfew hours
  • MAF said that there had been a 50 percent rise in online sales this month, sales of liquid cleaners and soaps were up by about 1,000 percent, while there was also big demand for freezers
DUBAI: The company that runs one of the biggest supermarket chains in Saudi Arabia, Carrefour, is in talks with the government to try to ease some of the Kingdom’s curfew restrictions amid an unprecedented boom in home grocery deliveries during the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Alain Bejjani, chief executive of Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Group (MAF), told Arab News that delivery orders had soared more than 50 percent across the region. Saudi Arabia recently extended curfew hours to slow the spread of the disease.

“Restrictons on travel are making things difficult everywhere and Saudi Arabia is no exception. We are engaging with the government to try to get some special process for delivery to people during curfew hours,” Bejjani said.

“We fully support the measures that have been taken, but even if there is a curfew, there is a need to make it as comfortable as possible for people. The government has been very understanding,” he added. 

One suggestion is for a special license to enable delivery workers to be on the streets during curfew hours.

Saudi Arabia is to lengthen the curfew hours from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday, and has also announced curbs on travel between different cities and provinces in a move to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Longer curfew hours also impact the Carrefour workforce which has to travel to stores or delivery depots.

Bejjani said that increased travel restrictions would have an impact on its regional delivery systems. A lot of the produce its sells in the UAE and other regional markets is manufactured in Saudi Arabia. “Saudi Arabia is very important as a consumer market, but it is also a big production center for us,” he said.

But he was confident that the region would not see the kind of panic buying witnessed in European supermarkets, where shelves have been stripped of goods by worried shoppers. He said that MAF has a strategic stock of goods for three months supply to its outlets, in contrast to roughly 40 days reserve in Europe.

“People in Europe thought they might run out, but we have more in reserve. There has been no panic buying in our stores,” Bejjani said.

But the virus outbreak has led to a big increase in sales at Carrefour stores in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere. MAF said that there had been a 50 percent rise in online sales in the first three weeks of this month, and that it was redeploying workers from elsewhere in the business to help cope with the demand.

Sales of liquid cleaners and soaps were up by about 1,000 percent, while there was also big demand for freezers in which to store perishable food, Bejjani said.

Some 1,015 workers in MAF’s leisure and cinema business had been retrained and redeployed in an ongoing program to re-skill them for supermarket work, either in-store or in fulfillment centers and other delivery roles. “It is heartwarming to see how agile and adaptable people can be,” Bejjani said. 
Around 7 new fulfillment centers have been opened in the region since the outbreak began.

MAF, which also owns the Vox cinema chain, has put its ambitious program of cinema construction on hold since the government ordered film theaters to be closed earlier this month. “Saudi Arabia is a great cinema market and we are looking forward to coming back as soon as possible, but right now it is impossible,” Bejjani said.

He added: “In times of uncertainty, our commitment to our community of customers, employees, tenants and suppliers only becomes stronger. While we are ensuring that our customers get what they need when they need it, we are working with all stakeholder groups to ensure that we come through these challenging times together.”

Kuwait’s KPC to cut spending on ‘unprecedented’ oil price slide

Updated 25 March 2020
Reuters

Kuwait’s KPC to cut spending on ‘unprecedented’ oil price slide

  • KPC joins a number of other energy companies around the world who are slashing spending
Updated 25 March 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp. has instructed all subsidiaries to cut capital and operating spending this year due to an “unprecedented” decline in oil prices caused by the collapse of a global oil supply cut pact and the spread of the coronavirus which has hit demand, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The memo, which was sent by KPC’s chief executive Hashem Hashem and dated March 18, said that all sectors in KPC and other subsidiaries must “rationalize spending and review their priorities in a way that does not impact the safety and continuity of operations.”
“This includes the plans and programs to increase profitability through boosting revenue, reducing operating costs... and reviewing required capital spending through canceling or postponing or cutting cost for programs and projects,” Hashem added in the memo.
KPC joins a number of other energy companies around the world who are slashing spending after the benchmark Brent oil price more than halved since the start of the year, to trade around $26 a barrel on Tuesday.
A global pact on cutting supplies between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, collapsed this month.
All production limits were scrapped after Moscow rejected OPEC’s call for deeper production curbs, prompting Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, and the United Arab Emirates to say they would both ramp up output to record levels.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has notified contractors and suppliers that it will review existing deals to find ways to cut costs due to the steep slide in oil prices, according to three industry sources and a letter seen by Reuters.
Saudi Arabia’s national oil company Saudi Aramco, the world’s top oil producing firm, said this month it planned to cut capital spending for 2020 to between $25 billion and $30 billion, compared with $32.8 billion in 2019.

