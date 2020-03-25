You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan seeks $1.4 billion IMF loan to tackle economic slowdown from COVID-19

Pakistan seeks $1.4 billion IMF loan to tackle economic slowdown from COVID-19

In this file photo taken on June 30, 2015 a logo is seen outside the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4fc3w

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan seeks $1.4 billion IMF loan to tackle economic slowdown from COVID-19

  • The government will also be seeking more support from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is seeking another $1.4 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help it deal with the economic slowdown from the coronavirus, government finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Wednesday.
The government will also be seeking more support from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, Sheikh added.
“This 1.4 billion we are requesting will be a low cost, fast disbursing loan,” he told a news conference in Islamabad. He said Pakistan would like the IMF to consider the loan separately to funds it had already set aside for losses to economies across the world due to the pandemic.
“We would like to secure funds for us before those losses are evaluated,” he said.
The IMF agreed to a three-year rescue package last year — its 13th bailout program for Pakistan since the late 1980s — as the South Asian country of 208 million people wrestles with a balance-of-payments crisis.
Pakistan on Tuesday cut its benchmark interest rate for the second time in a week, lowering it by 150 basis points to 11%, and announced a package of measures to support the economy and poorer workers hit by the pandemic.
The country has reported 1022 people infected by the virus, which has so far killed eight.

Topics: Pakistan IMF

Related

Carrefour in talks over Saudi curfew challenges

Updated 22 min 53 sec ago
Frank Kane

Carrefour in talks over Saudi curfew challenges

  • MAF CEO Alain Bejjani: We are engaging with the (Saudi) government to try to get some special process for delivery to people during curfew hours
  • MAF said that there had been a 50 percent rise in online sales this month, sales of liquid cleaners and soaps were up by about 1,000 percent, while there was also big demand for freezers
Updated 22 min 53 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The company that runs one of the biggest supermarket chains in Saudi Arabia, Carrefour, is in talks with the government to try to ease some of the Kingdom’s curfew restrictions amid an unprecedented boom in home grocery deliveries during the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Alain Bejjani, chief executive of Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Group (MAF), told Arab News that delivery orders had soared more than 50 percent across the region. Saudi Arabia recently extended curfew hours to slow the spread of the disease.

“Restrictons on travel are making things difficult everywhere and Saudi Arabia is no exception. We are engaging with the government to try to get some special process for delivery to people during curfew hours,” Bejjani said.

“We fully support the measures that have been taken, but even if there is a curfew, there is a need to make it as comfortable as possible for people. The government has been very understanding,” he added. 

One suggestion is for a special license to enable delivery workers to be on the streets during curfew hours.

Saudi Arabia is to lengthen the curfew hours from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday, and has also announced curbs on travel between different cities and provinces in a move to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Longer curfew hours also impact the Carrefour workforce which has to travel to stores or delivery depots.

Bejjani said that increased travel restrictions would have an impact on its regional delivery systems. A lot of the produce its sells in the UAE and other regional markets is manufactured in Saudi Arabia. “Saudi Arabia is very important as a consumer market, but it is also a big production center for us,” he said.

But he was confident that the region would not see the kind of panic buying witnessed in European supermarkets, where shelves have been stripped of goods by worried shoppers. He said that MAF has a strategic stock of goods for three months supply to its outlets, in contrast to roughly 40 days reserve in Europe.

“People in Europe thought they might run out, but we have more in reserve. There has been no panic buying in our stores,” Bejjani said.

But the virus outbreak has led to a big increase in sales at Carrefour stores in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere. MAF said that there had been a 50 percent rise in online sales in the first three weeks of this month, and that it was redeploying workers from elsewhere in the business to help cope with the demand.

Sales of liquid cleaners and soaps were up by about 1,000 percent, while there was also big demand for freezers in which to store perishable food, Bejjani said.

Some 1,015 workers in MAF’s leisure and cinema business had been retrained and redeployed in an ongoing program to re-skill them for supermarket work, either in-store or in fulfillment centers and other delivery roles. “It is heartwarming to see how agile and adaptable people can be,” Bejjani said. 
Around 7 new fulfillment centers have been opened in the region since the outbreak began.

MAF, which also owns the Vox cinema chain, has put its ambitious program of cinema construction on hold since the government ordered film theaters to be closed earlier this month. “Saudi Arabia is a great cinema market and we are looking forward to coming back as soon as possible, but right now it is impossible,” Bejjani said.

He added: “In times of uncertainty, our commitment to our community of customers, employees, tenants and suppliers only becomes stronger. While we are ensuring that our customers get what they need when they need it, we are working with all stakeholder groups to ensure that we come through these challenging times together.”

Topics: Carrefour Majid Al Futtaim Group (MAF) Alain Bejjani coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi online grocery shoppers to get helping hand from Carrefour robots
Saudi Arabia
Saudi curfew praised as coronavirus measures increased

Latest updates

Pakistan seeks $1.4 billion IMF loan to tackle economic slowdown from COVID-19
Egypt deep cleans pyramids site emptied of tourists
UK coronavirus bill amended over cremation outcry from British Muslims, Jews
Carrefour in talks over Saudi curfew challenges
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discusses coronavirus with US Secretary of State

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.