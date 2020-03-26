You are here

Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals

Chevron was the only one to reduce its debt last year. (Reuters/File)
  • Shell prides itself on not cutting its dividend since the 1940s, but some investors think that might soon change
LONDON: The world’s biggest oil and gas firms should break an industry taboo and consider cutting dividends, rather than taking on any more debt to maintain payouts as they weather the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, investors say.

The top five so-called oil majors have avoided reducing dividends for years to keep investors sweet and added a combined $25 billion to debt levels in 2019 to maintain capital spending, while giving back billions to shareholders.

The strategy was designed to maintain the appeal of oil company stocks as investors came under increased pressure from climate activists to ditch the shares and help the world move faster toward meeting carbon emissions targets.

Now this strategy is at risk. Oil prices have slumped 60 percent since January to below $30 a barrel as demand collapsed because of the pandemic and as a battle for customers between Saudi Arabia and Russia threatened to flood the market with crude.

“Long term, it is appropriate to cut the dividend. We are not in favor of raising debt to support the dividend,” said Jeffrey Germain, a director at Brandes Investment Partners, whose portfolio includes several European oil firms.

The combined debt of Chevron, Total, BP , Exxon Mobile and Royal Dutch Shell stood at $231 billion in 2019, just shy of the $235 billion hit in 2016 when oil prices also tumbled below $30 a barrel.

Chevron was the only one to reduce its debt last year.

The latest collapse in oil prices has sent energy companies reeling, just as they were recovering from the last crash, which saw crude plummet from $115 a barrel in 2014 to $27 in 2016.

Companies from Exxon to Shell have announced plans to cut spending and suspend share buyback programs to balance their books and prevent already elevated debt levels from ballooning.

None has announced any plans to cut dividends so far.

Shell, which paid $15 billion in dividends last year, has never cut its dividend since the 1940s. This week it announced plans to slash capital spending by $5 billion.

But with the highest debt pile among rivals of $81 billion at the end of 2019 and an elevated debt-to-capital ratio, known as gearing, some investors say Shell might have to halve its dividend.

“The measures taken by Shell seem to be sufficient but, over time, if Shell (for instance) does not spend enough capital expenditure then production will start to fall and the underlying cash flow will not be sufficient to sustain the dividend long term,” said Jonathan Waghorn, co-manager of the Guinness Global Energy Fund.

Even if oil prices recover to the low $40s a barrel, oil majors’ debt would rise to levels that are too high by 2021, said Morgan Stanley analyst Martijn Rats.

“Much remains uncertain, but if commodity markets evolve as expected, we think European majors will start to reduce dividends in the second half of 2020,” Rats said.

BP, which last cut its dividend in the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon rig explosion, has yet to announce a detailed plan to weather the crisis. BP declined to comment.

“Given all the negatives, I see no long-term downside to cutting the dividend temporarily and, once circumstances change, raise it accordingly,” said Darren Sissons, portfolio manager at Campbell, Lee & Ross, speaking about major oil companies.

The dividend yield — the ratio of the dividend to the share price — on oil company stocks has soared in recent weeks following the collapse in crude prices, hitting levels not seen in decades.

LONDON: For European governments battling to brace economies pummelled by the coronavirus, there might be no better time to
go green.

Normally thrifty countries, such as Germany, accept they will have to spend heavily to weather the economic shock of the coronavirus. Many also face the challenge of plowing billions of euros into climate schemes to keep carbon reduction pledges.

Could “green stimulus” be the answer?

For budget hawks preparing to throw out the traditional fiscal rule book to fight the pandemic, green bonds — raising debt for funding projects such as renewable energy and public transport — might be a palatable option.

Coronavirus has taken some focus away from environmental issues but pressure is now mounting to design spending around climate change. On Tuesday, UK government adviser Chris Stark urged governments to “look to green stimulus.”

Germany is pulling out the stops, eyeing around €350 billion of new debt to finance stimulus. Europe’s biggest economy separately aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 55 percent of 1990 levels by 2030.

Britain, meanwhile, has promised to pay 80 percent of wages for employees facing layoffs as a result of lockdown measures, to be funded by selling more debt. It has also previously pledged to bring carbon emissions to almost zero by 2050.

Simon Bond, director of responsible investment portfolio management at London-based Columbia Threadneedle, wrote last year to the UK Treasury urging it to issue “green gilts.”

He said now was the time to roll them out given the pressing need for stimulus due to the virus outbreak.

“The rationale for green gilts is to target projects which actively contribute to the aspiration to bring greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050,” Bond told Reuters. “Those projects should be part of green infrastructure spending and associated with fiscal stimulus.”

So far governments have been relatively slow to embrace green debt; there are just 12 sovereign green bond issuers worldwide, amounting to less than a tenth of the green bond market, which also includes debt from companies and other entities and saw $250 billion in new issuances last year.

But debt agencies say change is on its way.

Germany plans to issue a green bond in the second half of 2020 as does Italy; other candidates are Spain, Sweden, Denmark and Britain.

Germany’s debt agency told Reuters its green bond plans would go ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak. It has just published an update, announcing Germany would “substantially strengthen and decisively develop” the green and sustainable investment market.

It also hopes to establish a green yield curve for the euro area, as its chart below shows.

Green bonds currently comprise less than 0.1 percent of total sovereign debt, according to S&P Global. Given governments have some $9 trillion of outstanding debt worldwide, going green on even a small portion of that would give the market a huge boost.

What’s held them back so far is fear that green bonds will damage mainstream issuance programs by stealing trading volumes from those markets, eventually raising overall borrowing costs, officials from five European debt agencies told Reuters.

It could also further fragment a market already thinned out by the European Central Bank’s asset purchase program.

Even in Britain, home to a $2 trillion gilt market, debt agency chief, Robert Stheeman, has expressed doubts that issuing green gilts would be cost effective.

But debt agencies have come up with strategies that could allow green borrowing without the associated risks.

Denmark is considering an issue whose proceeds may not be earmarked directly for environmental projects but would come with a pledge for equivalent green spending, said Thorsten Meyer Larsen, head of monetary policy operations and government debt at Denmark’s central bank.

Under this idea, it would attach a green certificate to a standard government bond.

“Everyone can see that the green agenda is growing and we want to be part of that, but not in a way that’s detrimental to our existing bonds and bondholders,” Meyer Larsen said.

“So if you buy that (equivalent spending) idea then that’s a bit more straightforward.”

Germany is, meanwhile, exploring an option to sell twin bonds: So a green issue with the same maturity and coupon as its conventional peer and replacing part of the conventional bond’s auction volume, according to a market participant with knowledge of the country’s plans.

The person said that during a crisis, perhaps like the ongoing volatility, investors could switch from the green bond to the conventional issue, which would have better trading volumes.

Topics: China Coronavirus green economy

