You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus: Fake cures, risky rumors and misinformation hit home

Coronavirus: Fake cures, risky rumors and misinformation hit home

1 / 2
And a man died in the US from taking a form of chloroquine — hailed by President Donald Trump as a potential ‘gift from God’ remedy — after he took a form of the drug his wife had used to treat her pet fish. (AFP file photo)
2 / 2
People walk past a sign reading “coronavirus — I check my sources before sharing news” to warn people about fake news concerning the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak in Abidjan on March 24, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wecgz

Updated 26 March 2020
AFP

Coronavirus: Fake cures, risky rumors and misinformation hit home

  • Rumors and false claims are fueling confusion and deepening the economic misery
  • The rapid spread of information online means that when scientists discuss as-yet unproven theories, anxious patients can take unnecessary risks
Updated 26 March 2020
AFP

HONG KONG: From being duped into taking poisonous “cures,” to watching businesses crumble and avoiding life-saving medication, people are suffering devastating real-world impacts of a deluge of online virus misinformation.
As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 20,000 people causes markets to crash and sets scientists scrambling for a solution, rumors and false claims are fueling confusion and deepening the economic misery.
The effects can be tragic — in Iran, one of the hardest-hit countries, more than 210 people died from drinking toxic alcohol after claims circulated online that it could treat or ward off COVID-19, the official Irna news agency reported.
Dangerous fake cures debunked by AFP include consuming volcanic ash and fighting infection with UV lamps or chlorine disinfectants, which health authorities say can harm the body if used incorrectly.
Another remedy that “kills the coronavirus,” according to misleading social media posts, is drinking silver particles in liquid, known as colloidal silver.
“I am making colloidal silver now. I have asthma and does it really work... worried/stressed over virus. Does this help if I take a teaspoon a day. New to this...” said a post by a user named Michelle in a public Facebook group, alongside a photo of a jar of water with a metal rod in it.
The side effects of taking colloidal silver can include a bluish-grey skin discoloration and poor absorption of some medicines including antibiotics, according to the US National Institutes of Health.
But this has not put some people off. An Australian man who said he regularly buys the concoction told AFP it had “sold out in my town ... but before the virus, I could always get some.”
Cocaine and bleach-like solutions are also among the risky fake cures touted online. “No, cocaine does NOT protect against #COVID-19,” the French government tweeted in response.
As panic buying leaves supermarket shelves empty around the world, some Indian traders and farmers have had the opposite problem — people shunning their products due to false information.
Retailers in Delhi told AFP they had stocked up on Chinese-made goods such as toy guns, wigs and other colorful accessories ahead of Holi festival earlier this month.
But “misinformation about Chinese products — that they might transmit coronavirus — caused a downfall in the sales of Holi goods. We witnessed a reduction in sales of around 40 percent compared to previous year,” said Vipin Nijhawan from the Toy Association of India.
The World Health Organization has said the virus does not last long on inanimate surfaces, so it is unlikely imported goods would remain infectious even if contaminated.
The rapid spread of information online means that when scientists discuss as-yet unproven theories, anxious patients can take unnecessary risks.
Confusion has been sparked by letters and theoretical papers published in scientific journals about whether some types of heart medication can raise the chance of developing a serious form of COVID-19.
This has prompted health authorities across Europe and America to advise heart patients — already more at-risk for the disease — to continue taking their drugs.
Carolyn Thomas, who runs a blog for women living with heart disease, said dozens of her readers had contacted her for advice after seeing tweets warning about ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers.
“Until I get in to see my own cardiologist, I’m still taking my own drugs, even as I wonder if they are increasing my own vulnerability to catching the virus,” Thomas, who is self-isolating at home in Canada, told AFP.
“I’m afraid to take them, yet I’m afraid to stop,” she said.
Professor Garry Jennings, chief medical adviser for Australia’s Heart Foundation, said the theoretical papers were “based on a number of factors which are all disputed” and warned that if patients stopped taking their medication there could be an upshot in heart attacks and deaths.
“In the absence of any other evidence that it’s actually happening, and with the knowledge that these drugs are beneficial... it’s not a good idea to stop,” he said.
And a man died in the US from taking a form of chloroquine — hailed by President Donald Trump as a potential “gift from God” remedy” — after he took a form of the drug his wife had used to treat her pet fish.
The woman told NBC News: “I saw it sitting on the back shelf and thought, ‘Hey, isn’t that the stuff they’re talking about on TV?’”
Banner Health, a non-profit health care provider based in Phoenix, said on its website that “a man has died and his wife is under critical care after the couple, both in their 60s, ingested chloroquine phosphate, an additive commonly used at aquariums to clean fish tanks.”

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

World
US fast-tracking antimalarials to treat coronavirus
World
French pharmaceutical Sanofi offers anti-malaria treatment for COVID-19 after ‘promising’ trials

G20 in virtual huddle as virus toll tops 21,000

Updated 26 March 2020
(AFP)

G20 in virtual huddle as virus toll tops 21,000

  • The virtual summit kicked off at 12 noon GMT
  • World leaders will discuss the current coronavirus crisis
Updated 26 March 2020
(AFP)

MADRID: World leaders are to hold online crisis talks Thursday on the coronavirus pandemic that has forced three billion people into lockdown and claimed more than 21,000 lives.
With the disease tearing around the globe at a terrifying pace, warnings are multiplying over its economic consequences, and experts say it could cause more damage than the Great Depression.
Amid squabbling between the leaders of China and the US over who is to blame, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for the world to act together to halt the menace.
“COVID-19 is threatening the whole of humanity,” he said. “Global action and solidarity are crucial. Individual country responses are not going to be enough.”
The global lockdown — which also took in India’s huge population this week — tightened further Thursday as Russia announced it was grounding all international flights, while Moscow’s mayor ordered the closure of cafes, shops and parks.

Tokyo’s millions of citizens have been told to stay home and tourism-dependent Thailand has shuttered its borders.
Economists say the restrictions imposed around the world could cause the most violent recession in recent history.
“The G20 economies will experience an unprecedented shock in the first half of this year and will contract in 2020 as a whole,” ratings agency Moody’s said.
Unemployment rates are expected to soar — as much as 30 percent in the US — according to James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve.
Leaders of the G20 major economies will hold a virtual huddle later Thursday in the shadow of such dire predictions.
“As the world confronts the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges to health care systems and the global economy, we convene this extraordinary G20 summit to unite efforts toward a global response,” tweeted the king of Saudi Arabia. Saudi currently holds the rotating G20 presidency.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said richer nations needed to offer support to low and middle income countries.
The devastating effect on poorer nations was laid bare Thursday when the Philippines announced that nine frontline doctors had died after contracting COVID-19.
Three large Manila hospitals said this week they had reached capacity and would no longer accept new coronavirus cases.
Hundreds of medical staff are undergoing 14-day self-quarantines after suspected exposure, the hospitals said.
 


The death toll from the virus, which emerged in China late last year, continued to grow, with the US becoming the sixth country to hit four figures.
Almost 1,050 people are now known to have died in the United States, with nearly 70,000 confirmed infections, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed. Globally the number of infections is closing in on half a million.
The rocketing infection rate in the US has sparked a rush to buy weapons, gun store owners told AFP, with customers panicking about societal breakdown.
“A lot of people are buying shotguns, handguns, AR-15 (semi-automatic rifles), everything,” said Tiffany Teasdale, who sells guns in Washington state.
“A lot of people are scared that someone is going to break into their home... to steal cash, their toilet paper, their bottled water, their food.”
Around half of the US population is under lockdown, but President Donald Trump said he would decide soon whether unaffected parts of the country can get back to work.
“We want to get our country going again,” Trump said. “I’m not going to do anything rash or hastily.
“By Easter we’ll have a recommendation and maybe before Easter,” he added.
The White House, which has been criticized for its lacklustre response to the mushrooming crisis, has repeatedly lashed out at Beijing over the disease.
On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Group of Seven powers were united against China’s “disinformation” campaign.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman infuriated Washington by suggesting on Twitter that US troops brought the virus to Wuhan, the metropolis where it first emerged late last year.

Scientists say the new coronavirus was first detected at a market that sold wild animals.
“Every one of the nations that were at that meeting this morning was deeply aware of the disinformation campaign that the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in to try and deflect from what has really taken place,” Pompeo told reporters.
But any notion of unity after the videoconference among the G7, which also includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, was dashed by the lack of a joint statement — often a formality at such gatherings.
Reports suggested the statement was scuttled by Pompeo’s insistence that it use the term “Wuhan virus” — a phrase frowned upon by medical professionals who say it is stigmatising.
The origins of the virus notwithstanding, its human cost continued to rise, as did the volume of the alarm bells being rung all over the world.
Iran’s death toll surpassed 2,200 Thursday and Spain’s topped 4,000. Meanwhile health experts cautioned that the sewage-soaked alleyways and bamboo shacks that are home to one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh provide fertile ground for the spread of the disease.
Britain’s National Health Service said London’s hospitals faced a “continuous tsunami” of seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

 

Topics: G20 Riyadh 2020 G20 Summit G20 coronavirus China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad boosts cargo fleet to aid UAE’s coronavirus efforts
Middle-East
UAE to participate in G20 virtual summit

Latest updates

LIVE: King Salman addresses world leaders in G20 virtual summit
Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens
G20 in virtual huddle as virus toll tops 21,000
UAE to participate in G20 virtual summit
Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 4,000

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.