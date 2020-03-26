Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad boosts cargo fleet to aid UAE’s coronavirus efforts

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad is boosting its cargo fleet to ensure the UAE’s import and export needs are adequately covered even the as the country tightens its borders to control the spread of coronavirus.

“To complement its fleet of Boeing 777 Freighters, Etihad Cargo is introducing a fleet of Boeing 787-10 aircraft as passenger freighters to operate 34 weekly flights, serving 10 markets initially. Each aircraft will provide capacity for 12 Lower deck pallets and four containers, carrying up to 45 tons of payload,” the airline said.

“The passenger freighter network will introduce capacity into India, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, South Korea and other places where borders remain open for cargo.”

The current freighter schedule will also be enhanced by additional flights into Riyadh, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

“By utilizing the Boeing 787 in addition to its freighter fleet, Etihad Cargo will ensure the continuity of vital imports into the UAE including fruits, vegetables, meat, medical supplies, mail and ecommerce,” Etihad said.