Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad boosts cargo fleet to aid UAE's coronavirus efforts

Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad is boosting its cargo fleet to ensure the UAE’s import and export needs are adequately covered. (Etihad)
Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad boosts cargo fleet to aid UAE's coronavirus efforts

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad is boosting its cargo fleet to ensure the UAE’s import and export needs are adequately covered even the as the country tightens its borders to control the spread of coronavirus.

“To complement its fleet of Boeing 777 Freighters, Etihad Cargo is introducing a fleet of Boeing 787-10 aircraft as passenger freighters to operate 34 weekly flights, serving 10 markets initially. Each aircraft will provide capacity for 12 Lower deck pallets and four containers, carrying up to 45 tons of payload,” the airline said.

“The passenger freighter network will introduce capacity into India, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, South Korea and other places where borders remain open for cargo.”

The current freighter schedule will also be enhanced by additional flights into Riyadh, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

“By utilizing the Boeing 787 in addition to its freighter fleet, Etihad Cargo will ensure the continuity of vital imports into the UAE including fruits, vegetables, meat, medical supplies, mail and ecommerce,” Etihad said.

Topics: Etihad Airways UAE China Coronavirus

UAE govt grants businesses 20% reduction in water, electricity bills as part of coronavirus aid package

Updated 26 March 2020
Arab News

UAE govt grants businesses 20% reduction in water, electricity bills as part of coronavirus aid package

  • The 20% reduction in bills will come into force in April
  • Many businesses have been told to close during the coronavirus crisis
Updated 26 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Businesses in the UAE will see their water and electricity bills reduced by 20 percent as the government works to support industries impacted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The UAE cabinet approved a series of orders to benefit subscribers of the Federal Authority of Water and Electricity, to support retails, hotels and industrial sectors, state news agency WAM reported.

The cabinet approved to reduce water and electricity bills for shopping malls, shops, hotels, hotel apartments, and plants, by 20 percent for three months starting from April 2020, with a total amount of $23.4 million.

The cabinet also approved a 6 months payment deferral of water and electricity connection’s installments, and a three-months freeze of service reconnection fines, which varies from $816 to $1,360, starting from April.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus COVID-19 UAE

