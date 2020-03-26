You are here

Shaving at home for men made possible and easier with barber Fayeez Alslom

To protect yourself from the worldwide coronavirus, Fayeez Alslom suggests for men to frequently wash their beards. (Shutterstock)
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: As the region announces closure of salons and beauty parlors, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to ask experts for alternative ways for men to stay vibrant while self-isolating. 

Fayeez Alslom, a barber at Dubai’s Chalk salon, shared with Arab News tips for making shaving at home easier and safer for men. 

The key tip for a soft, clean, and professional beard shave is taking your time and concentrating. “You have to do it slowly and gently to follow the line. Do not do it when you are in a rush. Take your time because if you lose concentration at any time, you can cut yourself,” he explained.




Fayeez Alslom is a barber at Dubai’s Chalk salon. (Supplied)

It is also best to use both your hands, one to hold the razor or the clipper, and one to stretch out the skin, according to Alslom. 

The barber added that it is best to shave after a shower, as the hot water and steam soften your beard and open up your pores, making the process easier and more hygienic. 

“I’ve noticed some people (shave) dry. That’s wrong. It affects the skin and makes it very irritated and sensitive,” he said.

Using products to soften the skin and the hair is critical, Alslom added. If you have not prepared and do not have shaving cream or foam, Alslom suggests coconut oil on your beard before shaving to moisturize both the hair and the skin. Almond and castor oils are also good alternatives to use. 




All you have to do to shave your hair at home is to start from the front and slowly work backwards, he said. (Supplied)

If it is your first time shaving for yourself, Alslom advises doing so in the same direction as the hair growth. But, he prefers to always shave backwards: “If the hair grows downwards, then shave downwards. If it grows upwards, shave upwards, but I suggest (shaving) downwards,” he explained.

Do not forget to put a cold towel on your face after you are done, to close back your pores. 

To protect yourself from the worldwide coronavirus, Alslom suggests for men to frequently wash their beards as the virus, according to him, can rest in your beard for up to four hours.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When it comes to shaving your hair, Alslom said it was best to set your electric shaver on levels one or two. “It is easier and the hair will grow back the same,” he said. 

Despite it being a difficult task, Alslom said you can always ask for help from your wife, mother, or children. All you, or they, have to do is start from the front and slowly work backwards, he said. And again, like your beard, follow the direction of the hair growth. 

If you do not have anyone to help you at home, then touch your hair and feel for uneven parts. You can always use another mirror to make sure your hair is the same length.

