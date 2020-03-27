You are here

Indian banks plan to close most branches

Cash shortages loom in rural India. (AFP)
Updated 27 March 2020
Reuters

  • In rural areas, where 70 percent of Indians live and are often completely dependent on cash, banks will likely operate on alternate days
NEW DELHI: India’s central bank and major lenders are working on a plan to close most branches during the country’s lockdown, aiming to protect tens of thousands of employees from coronavirus, four sources said.

The world’s second most populous nation is still very much a cash society and banks have been exempted from a 21-day lockdown that began this week as they are considered an essential service.

Under the plan, there would likely be only one bank branch open every five kilometers in major cities, the sources said. Discussions about the closures have not been publicly revealed.

In rural areas, where 70 percent of Indians live and are often completely dependent on cash, banks will likely operate on alternate days with staff just focusing on the disbursal of welfare money to the poor, one of the sources said.

“The general guideline is that branch operation should largely be for villages just to take care of those people who are not familiar with digital transactions,” a senior banker with a state-run bank said.

“Informally, banks are talking to each other to cope up with a situation where there will be some rush for cash withdrawal because it is expected the government will provide cash for the poor directly into their accounts.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Thursday unveiled an economic stimulus package of 1.7 trillion Indian rupees ($22.6 billion) which will also include direct cash payments to the poor.

Some of banks have already begun testing the planned approach in certain regions although it was not immediately clear when a full rollout would occur, two of the sources said.

The Reserve Bank of India and the Indian Banks’ Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

India has reported 649 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths.

In a bid to discourage account holders from visiting branches, the banking association has advised its 255 member banks to suspend non-essential services until further notice.

India’s virus lockdown leaves poor struggling to find food

India’s virus lockdown leaves poor struggling to find food

  • Massive $22bn stimulus package includes emergency rations for itinerant workers
NEW DELHI: Some of India’s legions of poor and people suddenly thrown out of work by a nationwide stay-at-home order began receiving aid on Thursday, as both the public and private sector work to blunt the impact of efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

India’s finance ministry announced a 1.7 trillion rupee ($22 billion) economic stimulus package that will include delivering monthly grains and lentil rations to an astonishing 800 million people, 60 percent of people in the world’s second-most populous country.

In the meantime, the police in one state were giving rations of rice to shanty-dwellers, while another state’s government deposited cash into the bank accounts of newly unemployed workers. Aid groups also worked to expand the number of meals they hand out.

The unprecedented order keeping India’s 1.3 billion people at home for all but essential trips is meant to stop virus cases from surging above the 553 already recorded and overwhelming an already strained health care system.

Yet the measures that went into effect on Wednesday — the largest of their kind in the world — risk heaping further hardship on the quarter of the population who live below the poverty line and the
1.8 million who are homeless.

Rickshaw drivers, itinerant produce peddlers, maids, day laborers and other informal workers form the backbone of the Indian economy, comprising around 85 percent of all employment. Many buy food with the money they make each day, and have no savings to fall back on.

Untold numbers are now out of work and many families have been left struggling to eat.

“Our first concern is food, not the virus,” said Suresh Kumar, 60, a rickshaw rider in New Delhi.

He and his family of six rely on his daily earnings of 300 rupees ($4),

“I don’t know how I will manage,” he said.

In northeastern Assam, police began handing out rice in some of the poorest districts.

In India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, the government already sent 1,000 rupees ($13) to 2 million informal workers who are registered in a government database and have bank accounts. It was handing out free food rations to those are are not registered, though some in the state capital, Lucknow, said they weren’t aware of such handouts.

In New Delhi, authorities teamed up with local charities and aid groups to map out locations where the city’s poor congregate, distributing 500 hot meals cooked in schools and shelter kitchens.

Details of the programs, from how well-funded they were to how many people they hoped to help, remained scant, however.

“These are extraordinary times and proving food to the poor is a mammoth task,” said Vinay Stephen, who runs a nonprofit group working with the government to feed the capital’s homeless. “But we will do it.”

Economists had urged the government to create a stimulus package to blunt the effects of the lockdown on the poor, many of whom migrated to big cities for work and now now find themselves unable to earn a living or go home.

The $22 billion package announced on Thursday, which includes distributing five kilos (11 pounds) of grains and one kilo (2.2 pounds) of lentil beans every month from government stocks to 800 million people, is in addition to an earlier pledged of $2 billion to bolster the health care system.

It hasn’t been only the poor caught out by the lockdown. Even those with money to spend in shops have met with long lines and confusing regulations.

In Bangalore, people crowded roadside vendors outside a closed wholesale vegetable market. Others stood in line outside grocery stores behind chalked markings to maintain social distance.

People ignored India’s social isolation norms and crammed in to buy food at one store in Lucknow during the limited allowed window for shopping.

