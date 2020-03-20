You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority raises monthly e-wallet top-up to SR20,000

Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority raises monthly e-wallet top-up to SR20,000

Short Url

https://arab.news/zw7gt

Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority raises monthly e-wallet top-up to SR20,000

Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has informed licensed Payment Services Providers (PSPs) in the Kingdom with its decision to raise the allowed top-up of the monthly ceiling limit for e-wallets up to SR20,000 ($5,325).

The decision was taken an additional precaution by the monetary authority against possible coronavirus transmission as well as boosting digital payment transactions.

“This should contribute to the hygiene of the users of the digital payments, and smoothen their payment transactions via e-wallets applications provided by those PSPs,” SAMA said in a statement. 

Topics: China Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Special
Saudi Arabia
Saudi grocery delivery app receives $18 million for region-wide expansion
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Commerce Ministry, hypermarkets discuss online shopping, social distancing

Faces of Saudi: Rana Aljelwah

Updated 27 March 2020
Arab News

Faces of Saudi: Rana Aljelwah

Updated 27 March 2020
Arab News

My name is Rana Aljelwah, a wife, a mother of three beautiful girls. It's difficult to find constant motivation when life hits you with different tests but to my surprise, I discovered a hidden inner strength that I didn't think I could have, that allowed me to rise up and smile. With love and support from family and friends combined with a new found inner strength, I was able to see the brighter side of things. You can't have a rainbow without any rain.

Click on the link to read Rana's story

Topics: Faces of Saudi TheFace

Related

Saudi Arabia
Faces of Saudi: Mariam Alhabidi, Saudi digital entrepreneur
Saudi Arabia
Faces of Saudi: Arab News project profiling inspirational women in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

‘Put human beings at the center of our vision of global prosperity,’ Indian PM tells G20 leaders
What We Are Watching Today: ‘Erased’
US indicts Venezuela’s Maduro on narcoterrorism charges
Faces of Saudi: Rana Aljelwah
G20 Summit defines the “unified” worldwide effort to confront coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.