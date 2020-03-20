Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority raises monthly e-wallet top-up to SR20,000

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has informed licensed Payment Services Providers (PSPs) in the Kingdom with its decision to raise the allowed top-up of the monthly ceiling limit for e-wallets up to SR20,000 ($5,325).

The decision was taken an additional precaution by the monetary authority against possible coronavirus transmission as well as boosting digital payment transactions.

“This should contribute to the hygiene of the users of the digital payments, and smoothen their payment transactions via e-wallets applications provided by those PSPs,” SAMA said in a statement.