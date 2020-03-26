You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s King Abdul Aziz University offers computers for distance learning

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdul Aziz University offers computers for distance learning

Short Url

https://arab.news/nmrnx

Updated 36 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdul Aziz University offers computers for distance learning

Updated 36 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) has launched an initiative to provide computers for students unable to access online distance learning.

The scheme is being supervised by the university’s dean of student affairs, Masoud bin Mohammed Al-Qahtani, in cooperation with Jeddah-based startup SAEE which provides last-mile delivery through freelancers.

KAU president, Abdulrahman bin Obaid Al-Youbi, said that more than 1,000 students had already applied, and the first batch of devices had been distributed. Those wishing to apply should go to https://marz.kau.edu.sa/ShowSurveyLogin.aspx?SID=175235. 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz University (KAU)

Faces of Saudi: Rana Aljelwah

Updated 27 March 2020
Arab News

Faces of Saudi: Rana Aljelwah

Updated 27 March 2020
Arab News

My name is Rana Aljelwah, a wife, a mother of three beautiful girls. It's difficult to find constant motivation when life hits you with different tests but to my surprise, I discovered a hidden inner strength that I didn't think I could have, that allowed me to rise up and smile. With love and support from family and friends combined with a new found inner strength, I was able to see the brighter side of things. You can't have a rainbow without any rain.

Click on the link to read Rana's story

Topics: Faces of Saudi TheFace

Related

Saudi Arabia
Faces of Saudi: Mariam Alhabidi, Saudi digital entrepreneur
Saudi Arabia
Faces of Saudi: Arab News project profiling inspirational women in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

‘Put human beings at the center of our vision of global prosperity,’ Indian PM tells G20 leaders
What We Are Watching Today: ‘Erased’
US indicts Venezuela’s Maduro on narcoterrorism charges
Faces of Saudi: Rana Aljelwah
G20 Summit defines the “unified” worldwide effort to confront coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.