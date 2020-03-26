Saudi Arabia’s King Abdul Aziz University offers computers for distance learning

JEDDAH: King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) has launched an initiative to provide computers for students unable to access online distance learning.

The scheme is being supervised by the university’s dean of student affairs, Masoud bin Mohammed Al-Qahtani, in cooperation with Jeddah-based startup SAEE which provides last-mile delivery through freelancers.

KAU president, Abdulrahman bin Obaid Al-Youbi, said that more than 1,000 students had already applied, and the first batch of devices had been distributed. Those wishing to apply should go to https://marz.kau.edu.sa/ShowSurveyLogin.aspx?SID=175235.