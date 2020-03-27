Saudi retail giant BinDawood reports 200% growth in online sales amid coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian retailer BinDawood Holding has seen a 200 percent increase in its online sales since the escalation of the coronavirus crisis.

BinDawood Holding’s two e-commerce platforms – Danube and BinDawood Online – have recorded a “significant upturn in organic growth the last few weeks”, according to Majed M. Al-Tahan, the co-founder and managing director of Danube Online.

“Our average sales on a 10-day basis has shot up 200 percent, with our average order value up 50 percent and our app installations topping 400 percent,” Al-Tahan said. “The demand has been so great that we are adding jobs [such as packers and drivers]. It has been an incredibly busy period.”

Ahmad AR. BinDawood, chief executive of Danube & BinDawood, BinDawood Holding, said all its stores remain open in the Kingdom, with additional stringent sanitization measures to protect its customers and staff.

“All our 72 stores remain open and we continue to provide effective customer service as we play an important role in serving the communities across the kingdom,” BinDawood said.

“This week, as planned, the newest Danube store opened in Al Andalus in Riyadh, with the support of the government, to cope with the demand that is happening,” he added.