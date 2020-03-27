You are here

  International tourism to plunge up to 30% due to virus: UN

The coronavirus pandemic has affected global economy, particularly the aviation and tourism industries. (File/AFP)
MADRID: The number of international tourist arrivals will fall by 20-30 percent in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus, putting millions of jobs at risk, the World Tourism Organization said Friday.
This revises sharply lower a forecast made earlier this month of a decline of just 1.0-3.0 percent.
The drop in arrivals will lead to an estimated loss of $300-450 billion in international tourism receipts, almost one third of the $1.5 trillion generated in 2019, the Madrid-based UN body said in a statement.
“Tourism is among the hardest hit of all economic sectors,” the body’s secretary general, Zurab Pololikashvili, said in the statement, adding “it is clear” that millions of jobs within the sector are at risk of being lost.
The UNWTO noted that international tourism arrivals declined by 4.0 percent in 2009 during the global economic crisis and by just 0.4 percent in 2003 after the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) which killed 774 people worldwide.
The body had predicted at the beginning of the year that international tourism would grow by 3.0-4.0 percent, but on March 6 it revised its forecast due to the growing spread of COVID-19 and instead predicted the decline of 1.0-3.0 percent.
Since that revised forecast even more nations have imposed travel restrictions and more flights have been cut as governments around the world scramble to contain the spread of the disease which has claimed over 23,000 lives worldwide.

Singapore Airlines obtains $13 billion rescue package amid coronavirus shock

Updated 27 March 2020
Reuters

Singapore Airlines obtains $13 billion rescue package amid coronavirus shock

  • ‘This is an exceptional time for the SIA Group’
  • SIA said it would use the funding from the rights issues to beef up its capital and operational expenditure needs
Updated 27 March 2020
Reuters

SINGAPORE: State investor Temasek Holdings and others put together a funding package of up to S$19 billion ($13.27 billion) for Singapore Airlines (SIA) in the single biggest rescue for an airline slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The massive financing plan underscores the depth of financial trouble for the global airline industry, with nearly one-third of the world’s aircraft already grounded because of the pandemic, according to data provider Cirium.
Many governments worldwide have already stepped in to help airlines amid the virus-induced travel slump, with the United States offering $58 billion in aid. Many carriers have grounded fleets and ordered thousands of workers on unpaid leave to keep afloat.
The S$5.3 billion equity and up to S$9.7 billion convertible note portions of the Singapore Airlines fundraising are being underwritten by Temasek, which owns about 55% of the group.
The carrier has also obtained a S$4 billion bridge loan facility with the country’s biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings Ltd, to support near-term liquidity needs until the airline secures money from the rights issue.
“This is an exceptional time for the SIA Group,” SIA Chairman Peter Seah said in a statement late on Thursday.
SIA’s shares went into a rare trading halt earlier Thursday after plunging to their lowest in 22 years this week as investors feared the virus will have a deep impact on the company.
“Under the current dire circumstances, the rights issue is the best tactical move for SIA. It underscores the carrier’s strategic importance to Singapore and the island state’s position as both a financial center and aviation hub,” Shukor Yusof, head of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics, said in a blog post.
SIA has said it would cut capacity by 96 percent, ground almost its entire fleet and impose cost cuts affecting about 10,000 staff amid what it called the “greatest challenge” it had ever faced.
The rights issue will be offered at S$3 per share, a 53.8 percent discount to SIA’s last traded price of S$6.5.
“While the raising looks earnings and valuation decretive, SIA now looks well positioned to ride out the storm with balance sheet concerns largely de-risked,” BofA analysts told clients.
Temasek International Chief Executive Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara said the deal would not only tide SIA over a short-term liquidity challenge but would position it for growth beyond the pandemic.
SIA said it would use the funding from the rights issues to beef up its capital and operational expenditure needs.
On Thursday, the Singapore government announced more than $30 billion in new measures to help businesses and households brace against the pandemic.
Finance minister Heng Swee Keat had also said that SIA would announce support from Temasek and that he welcomed Temasek’s decision to support the airline.
Qantas Airways this week secured A$1.05 billion ($636.1 million) against its aircraft fleet.

Topics: aviation China Coronavirus Singapore Airlines Singapore

