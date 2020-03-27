You are here

Couple to run Dubai balcony marathon to beat coronavirus blues

The area surrounding the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, mostly deserted, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai. (Reuters)
  • Collin Allin, 41, and wife Hilda aim to cover the 42.2 kilometer distance on their 19 meter long balcony from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday
  • Their 10-year-old daughter Geena will be in charge of providing her parents with water and snacks as well as music to drive the runners
DUBAI: A South African couple are to run a marathon on their Dubai balcony to be streamed online as an example of how to beat the coronavirus blues under lockdown.
Collin Allin, 41, and wife Hilda aim to cover the 42.2 kilometer (26 mile) distance on their 19 meter long balcony from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, a challenge they expect to take between seven and eight hours.
“This is about giving people something else to think about,” he told AFP. “It’s about getting people to connect, as everyone is worried about the impact of coronavirus.”
Their 10-year-old daughter Geena will be in charge of providing her parents with water and snacks as well as music to drive the runners.
The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a member, has imposed a Thursday to Sunday nightime lockdown to allow for outdoors and public transport sanitation operations.
With more than 330 declared cases of the novel coronavirus and two deaths, it has also been promoting a “stay home” campaign, a message lit up on top of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

Topics: UAE Dubai coronavirus

