COVID-19 prevention better than cure say Saudi health experts

Security officers at a checkpoint at the entrance of Tabuk city. (SPA)
Updated 28 March 2020
Rawan Radwan

  • The number of people likely to become infected with the coronavirus over a period of time cannot be accurately predicted
JEDDAH: Saudi authorities have implemented a wide range of precautionary measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). However, their effectiveness will be reduced if the public fails to follow social-distancing rules or listen to advice on how to protect themselves and their communities, experts warn.
Dr. Ezzuddin Okmi, health executive expert and preventive medicine and public health specialist at the Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control, said that infection rates are hard to predict but the disease will spread more quickly to a greater number of people if Ministry of Health advice is ignored.
On Sunday, King Salman issued an order imposing a Kingdom-wide curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for 21 days, with the threat of fines and jail time for anyone who violates it. Only security, emergency and health services are exempt, along with deliveries of food, medical supplies and other essential goods.
Restrictions have also been placed on people’s movement outside of those hours, and most shops have been ordered to close, other than those selling vital supplies, such as food and medicine. Flights in and out of the country were previously grounded and all patients who test positive for the disease are immediately isolated.
“As we know that prevention is better than cure, these precautionary measures — such as suspension of flights and isolation of suspected and confirmed cases (of the virus) — will have a greater impact on shutting down the transmission cycle of the virus and preventing it from spreading in the community,” said Okmi.
“By keeping healthy individuals away from the risk factors that lead to an outbreak, the rate of new cases will be kept at a low level until no more new cases are detected.”
On Monday, the Ministry of Health announced 205 new confirmed cases, and the death of an Afghan resident as a result of the virus. Although the numbers are still rising, experts consider it to be a steady increase and believe the precautionary measures will “flatten the curve” of the virus. This means slowing the rate of infection so that fewer people need urgent treatment at any given time, which helps the health services cope with demand.
“Based on the situations in many countries that have not taken the COVID-19 outbreak seriously, such as Italy, you can expect a faster rate of spread (in these countries) with a very high number of infections,” said Okmi.
“There are many factors that influence the number of cases affected by COVID-19, hence we cannot predict the exact number of cases as we still can’t precisely detect numbers such as the secondary infection rate.”
Research has shown that the faster the authorities move to implement social-distancing measures to slow the spread of a disease, the more lives are saved. COVID-19 is a new disease and many of its mysteries are yet to be solved. The epidemiological characteristics of the outbreak — in other words, how it develops, spreads and can be controlled — are still not fully understood, with its effects differing between countries.

BACKGROUND

• On Sunday, King Salman issued an order imposing a Kingdom-wide curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for 21 days.

• Restrictions have also been placed on people’s movement outside of those hours, and most shops have been ordered to close, other than those selling vital supplies, such as food and medicine.

• Flights in and out of the country were previously grounded and all patients who test positive for the disease are immediately isolated.

The number of people likely to become infected with the coronavirus over a period of time cannot be accurately predicted. It is thought to have a five-day incubation period, according to a study of patients infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) — the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease — published on Mar. 10 in the American College of Physicians’s Annals of Internal Medicine.
After the incubation period, mild symptoms often appear that can be mistaken for a cold. The virus remains highly infectious for 10 to 14 days.
“We can only estimate the number of deaths in the community if people violate the rules of isolation and precaution policies,” said Okmi. “Furthermore, the disease’s severity is affected by many factors, such as age.”
“However, we have created a preparedness plan in case of an emergency. We created this plan to prepare for any dangers that will happen in the future, based on the situations in some countries.”
These preparations include: simulation exercises; training for health workers; the provision of adequate diagnostic facilities, including the establishment of drive-through testing stations; ensuring adequate supplies of medications are available and can be maintained; increasing the capacity of isolation facilities; setting up mechanisms for rapid communication with community and government sectors; and providing adequate support for hospitals.
“This plan is based on previous experiences in dealing with health emergencies,” said Okmi. “In 2019, a preparedness plan was created to respond to any influenza outbreaks, and we have successfully kept influenza cases at a controlled level.”
The message is clear: restrictions on the movement of people and gatherings, though dramatic, will help flatten the curve of new infections, slow the spread and, ultimately, save lives. Support for these measures from Saudi citizens and residents is critical to their success, along with swift action on testing and contact tracing.
Health officials continue to call on the public to adhere to the precautionary measures, be socially responsible, implement social distancing and “stay in place” until the pandemic is under control.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Risk of environmental disaster as Safer tanker decays in Yemen

Risk of environmental disaster as Safer tanker decays in Yemen

  • UN ambassadors said an explosion or leak would close the port of Hodeidah for several months
  • A leak or explosion would also affect 1.7 million people working in the fishing industry and their families
RIYADH: Six Arab countries have filed a request to the UN to access the Safer oil tanker — filled with 138 million liters of Yemeni oil — to prevent an environmental disaster of drastic proportions.
The tanker’s decay in Hodeidah would cause an environmental disaster with dire economic and humanitarian consequences, threatening millions of residents in the Hodeidah governorate and the Red Sea riparian countries.
“It’s a great danger,” political analyst Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri told Arab News. The tanker has been lying in the port of Ras Isa for five years without any maintenance.
UN ambassadors from Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Yemen said in the letter that an explosion or leak from the Safer would close the port of Hodeidah for several months. This would halt critical imports and “could increase fuel prices by 800 percent and double the price of goods and food, resulting in more economic challenges for the people of Yemen,” they said.

 

 A leak or explosion would also affect 1.7 million people working in the fishing industry and their families, the six countries said.
Al-Shehri said: “The tanker is used as a strong-arm point by the Houthis. Using it from time to time and reaping its goods but denying access to the UN.”
He added that one of the main reasons the Houthis have kept the international community and the UN at bay is “if the tanker was maintained and fixed it would affect their revenue. But the Houthis do not keep their word and have lied over and over again to their benefit.”
On July 18, 2019, Mark Lowcock, the UN’s undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, told the UN Security Council that its assessment team had been denied the necessary permits by Houthi rebels who control the area.
The tanker could face two potential hazardous scenarios.There could be an explosion or leak, which could lead to one of the worst environmental disasters the world has seen. The spill would be four times worse than the oil spill of the Exxon Valdez off the coast of Alaska in 1989, where the region still has not fully recovered. The aftermath of a fire or explosion would prevent the recovery of nearshore species in nearly 25 years, 1.7 million people would need food aid as the closure of the port can create shortages.
Fuel prices would increase by 800 percent and double the price of goods and food, shifting operations to an already busy port of Aden.

“The Houthis have nothing to lose, to them … this is just an oil spill in the sea.”

Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri

After the end of the Gulf War, the region suffered from damage caused by oil pollution in the waters off the Arabian Gulf. Marine life required many years to recover. In addition, it suffered from damage caused by oil fires to the health of many people in the region, after they were exposed to toxic fumes.
The second potential scenario would be a major fire. Some 3 million people in Hodeidah would be affected by toxic gases, four percent of productive agricultural lands in Yemen would be covered with dark clouds, destroying beans, fruits and vegetables that could cause an estimated loss of over $70 million. Humanitarian organizations would suspend their services in Hodeidah, cutting off services for 7 million people in need.
“The Houthis have nothing to lose, to them, in the end, this is just an oil is spill in the sea, they do not care about any dangers it poses whether on regional or international waters,” said Al-Shehri. “The Houthis want to blackmail the Yemenis, raise problems for them, steal the oil and sell it on the black market,” he said.
From a military perspective, the political analyst explained that at some point the tanker could be used as leverage. The spilt oil could be set ablaze to cause a devastating fire in the Red Sea, as revenge against the coalition.
“The international community is required to assume its responsibilities and exert maximum pressure on Houthi militias before the oil tanker causes the world’s biggest environmental and human disaster,” added Al-Shehri.
“If the international community does not interfere a severe backlash of two devastating scenarios will take place, an environmental disaster or major fire unleashed.
“The UN must take a firm, decisive and strong stance against the Houthis and stop appeasing them,” said Dr. Hamdan.

FACTOID

IN NUMBERS:

138 MILLION LITERS OF OIL in the deserted and neglected Safer oil tanker

Topics: Safer tanker Yemen Hodeidah

