Saudi Arabia denies contact with Russia over OPEC+ deal

Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev has called for joint action by countries to ease turmoil in global energy markets. (AFP)
Frank Kane

  • Kingdom rejects claims of expanded partnership to balance global market amid major fall in oil and gas demand
Updated 31 sec ago
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has denied it has had any contact with Russia’s Energy Ministry over the possibility of a new OPEC+ deal to rebalance global oil markets.

A statement from the Saudi Energy Ministry dismissed reports from Moscow that there had been discussions between Russia and the Kingdom aimed at resurrecting the OPEC+ alliance, and even bringing in new members.

“There have been no contacts between Saudi Arabia and Russian energy ministers over any increase in the number of OPEC+ countries, nor any discus- sion of a joint agreement to balance oil markets,” a ministry official said in a statement.

The denial followed quoted comments in the Russian and international media by Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), to the effect that a new arrange- ment was desirable in light of turmoil in global energy markets

FASTFACT

Brent crude — the Middle East benchmark — traded at $24.41 per barrel on Friday, compared with a 12-month high of $75 per barrel.

Since the OPEC+ partnership led by Saudi Arabia and Russia fell apart in Vienna earlier this month, energy volatility has been exacerbated by the accelerating coronavirus outbreak and a big drop in global demand for oil and gas.

“Joint actions by countries are needed to restore the global economy. They are also possible in the OPEC+ deal frame- work,” Dmitriev told Reuters. He declined to identify which countries he thought should get involved in any new OPEC deal. Dmitriev, whose RDIF wealth fund is a significant invest- ment partner of Saudi Arabia, was a member of the team led by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak that took part in the OPEC+ negotiations.

A Russian official who did not want to be named told Arab News that Dmitriev was speaking with the knowledge of the energy ministry and of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We are in contact with Saudi Arabia and a number of other countries. Based on these contacts we see that if the number of OPEC+countrieswillincreaseand other countries will join, there is a possibility of a joint agreement to balance oil markets,” Dmitriev said.

Conditions in global energy markets have changed signifi- cantly since Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree bigger cuts to oil supply earlier this month. 

The Kingdom responded with deep discounts to its oil products for international customers and a surge in supply to more than 12 million barrels per day from next month.

Since then, oil demand has fallen faster than at any time in history, with some experts predicting a decline of around 20 percent from the roughly 100 million barrels per day consumed in normal economic conditions.

At the same time, the oil price has also dropped. On Friday, Brent crude, the Middle East benchmark, was down by 7.33

percent from the previous day, at $24.41 a barrel, compared with a 12-month high of $75 per barrel.

Lower oil prices are especially worrying for the American shale industry, which has much higher production and finance costs than either Saudi Arabia or Russia.

A group of American senators has written to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging him to ask Saudi Arabia to change its current high-output, low-price policy. “Our nation’s energy dominance, which President Trump has carefully nurtured over the past three years, is now under threat,” the lawmakers said.

The energy industry did not feature in the “virtual” summit of the G20 group of nations organized by the Saudi Arabian presidency last Thursday, but before the meeting Pompeo asked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to “reassure global energy and financial markets.”

A virtual G20 summit — but it offered genuine reassurance

Frank Kane

  • Saudi Arabia, host of this year's G20 Summit, called the event on short notice as the COVID-19 crisis threatens the global economy
DUBAI: It is a good sign when the G20 produces its traditional communique within minutes of the formal close of a summit of world leaders.

It means there was genuine and broad agreement on the issues under discussion, and that there were no tricky last-minute “accommodations” to be made to the text, which is intended to signify unity and consensus.

So it was at the extraordinary virtual G20 held under the auspices of the Saudi Arabian presidency on Thursday. Within minutes of King Salman officially closing the 90-minute meeting, the communique was ready to show the world that the leaders of the most powerful countries on earth were determined and united in their efforts to tackle the coronavirus and mitigate its impact on the global economy.

The summit was extraordinary in several respects. It was called by Saudi Arabia at short notice and months ahead of the scheduled event, slated for Riyadh in November. Only twice before — in the two years at the height of the global financial crisis — have there been more than one G20 summit in a year.

It was extraordinary, too, because it was conducted via digital technology, rather than the big physical stage events of all past G20s. In a sign of the times, the technicalities of connecting 20 global leaders online proved less challenging than physically flying them to one place. The virus is proving the value of the digital age.

But it was also extraordinary in a more fundamental sense, because it sought to address a situation that would have been unthinkable just a few weeks ago. The fact of tens of thousands of deaths, and the fastest economic decline in in modern history, has concentrated minds in an extraordinary way.

There was no formal agenda for the summit, but with the pressing medical and economic challenges in the world, there was no need for one. The leaders focused exclusively on these two issues.

On the health emergency, there was understandable consensus around the need to do “whatever it takes” to combat the virus, which the G20 said was its “absolute priority.”

There was also enthusiastic agreement that only international cooperation could achieve this, with full backing given to the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation, and Gavi, the vaccine alliance, as the front-line agencies against the virus. “The virus respects no borders,” the G20 said, in a reaffirmation of the globalist ethos that has been under real challenge in recent years. 

On the economic effects, the headline grabbing number was $5 trillion — the amount pledged by G20 members so far as an injection into the global economy via fiscal, economic and credit initiatives to counteract the recession into which the world has been plunged.

The hope is that this injection — and whatever extra may come in future injections — will prevent the recession from turning into a 1930s-style depression with all the profound human, social, and geopolitical ramifications that would bring. Time — and the financial markets — will tell whether this will be enough.

Given that the virtual summit was organized by Saudi Arabia, some geopoliticians had hoped that the leaders would also be able to agree an energy policy for the world at a time of acute stress in oil and gas markets. The pressure had been building from the US before the event to have some resolution on energy in the final communique.

The leaders resisted this pressure. In the end the words “oil” and “energy” were nowhere to be found in the 1,500-word document. Some concerned energy experts took comfort from a general commitment by the G20 to “work to resolve disruptions to the global supply chains,” though that was the least that could be expected.

When the leaders pressed the “leave meeting” buttons on their screens, they could reflect on a job well done. The world wanted reassurance and unity from the G20 leaders. That is what it got. 

