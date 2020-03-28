You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Philosophy of Mathematics

Author: Øystein Linnebo

Mathematics is a model of precision and objectivity, but it appears distinct from the empirical sciences because it seems to deliver nonexperiential knowledge of a nonphysical reality of numbers, sets, and functions.
How can these two aspects of mathematics be reconciled? This concise book provides a systematic, accessible introduction to the field that is trying to answer that question: The philosophy of mathematics, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Øystein Linnebo, one of the world’s leading scholars on the subject, introduces all of the classical approaches to the field as well as more specialized issues, including mathematical intuition, potential infinity, and the search for new mathematical axioms.
Sophisticated but clear and approachable, this is an essential book for all students and teachers of philosophy and of mathematics.
This is a sophisticated, original introduction to the philosophy of mathematics from one of its leading thinkers.

