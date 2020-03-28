Dr. Sami Mohammed Zidane is a Shoura Council member and a member of the board of directors of Saudi International Petrochemical Co.

Zidane gained a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Arizona in 1972, and a Ph.D. in the same field from the University of Southern California in 1980.

He taught mathematics at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals from 1972 to 1980. After that, he became an assistant professor in their engineering faculty in the department of system engineering in computers, where he worked until 1986.

Zidane co-founded the Saudi Company for Electronic Systems (ADS), and has been the chairman of the board of directors there since 1979. He also helped found the computer system and devices company CASH, which produces geographic information systems.

He has been the chairman of the information system company, Informatics, since 1991, and has acted as a full-time consultant for information and communication technology for the Makkah Development Authority and Madinah Development Authority.

Zidane recently spoke to Arab News about the G20 virtual summit led by King Salman to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it was needed and necessary on several levels,” he said. “The global efforts (are needed) against this horrible pandemic — that discriminates against no person, no race and no age. We are all equal.”

He added that provision of medical equipment — including ventilators, gloves and masks — will be the most important factor in the effort to contain the pandemic.