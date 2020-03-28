You are here

Dr. Sami Mohammed Zidane, Saudi Shoura Council member 

Updated 28 March 2020 
Updated 28 March 2020
Dr. Sami Mohammed Zidane, Saudi Shoura Council member 

Dr. Sami Mohammed Zidane is a Shoura Council member and a member of the board of directors of Saudi International Petrochemical Co.

Zidane gained a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Arizona in 1972, and a Ph.D. in the same field from the University of Southern California in 1980.

He taught mathematics at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals from 1972 to 1980. After that, he became an assistant professor in their engineering faculty in the department of system engineering in computers, where he worked until 1986.

Zidane co-founded the Saudi Company for Electronic Systems (ADS), and has been the chairman of the board of directors there since 1979. He also helped found the computer system and devices company CASH, which produces geographic information systems.

He has been the chairman of the information system company, Informatics, since 1991, and has acted as a full-time consultant for information and communication technology for the Makkah Development Authority and Madinah Development Authority.

Zidane recently spoke to Arab News about the G20 virtual summit led by King Salman to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it was needed and necessary on several levels,” he said. “The global efforts (are needed) against this horrible pandemic — that discriminates against no person, no race and no age. We are all equal.”

He added that provision of medical equipment — including ventilators, gloves and masks — will be the most important factor in the effort to contain the pandemic.

Al-Jouf governor reviews region's goods and prices monitoring efforts

Updated 28 March 2020
Al-Jouf governor reviews region's goods and prices monitoring efforts

SAKAKA: Al-Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz reviewed the efforts exerted by the region’s Ministry of Commerce branch, in its visits and field examination tours of the region’s cities and provinces, and in the way it is dealing with reports submitted by residents.

Prince Faisal was briefed about the situation during a meeting he held through video conferencing call with the director general of the region’s Ministry of Commerce branch, Sami Al-Ruwaili, with the participation of the region’s undersecretary, Hussain Al-Sultan.

“Under the supervision of Prince Faisal, the branch doubled its efforts in the past month as it conducted 1,100 tours, received 470 reports and issued 160 tickets, while some of the tours took place in coordination with the municipality and the region’s Health Ministry branch,” Al-Ruwaili said.

“The prices of around 140 commodities in all of the region’s commercial and food stores are electronically checked on a daily basis in the morning and at night. We are also monitoring the stocks and availability of food in the region and contacting the merchants to facilitate food provision,” he added.

“The Kingdom has the largest food stock in the Middle East. This fact was confirmed by the Ministry of Commerce through the provision of products, goods and the great capacity of the Kingdom’s largest factories. Such measures were made possible thanks to the support of the government of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Prince Faisal noted, commending the citizens for their awareness and cooperation with the relevant authorities.

